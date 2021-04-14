ADAMS — Members of the community can gather at 1 p.m. Thursday on Park Street to watch the funeral procession of Officer William "Billy" Evans.
From there, residents will be able to see the funeral procession pass on its way to Bellevue Cemetery, where Evans' father, Howard Evans, is also buried.
"We ask that if you choose to gather on Park Street, you do so practice social distancing and wearing a facial covering," town officials wrote in a news release Wednesday. "Please bring an American flag, if possible."
The town asked for patience as it hosts Evans' family, U.S. Capitol Police colleagues, other law enforcement agencies and public officials for the private funeral at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.
Several roads will be closed on Thursday:
- Hoosac Street between Depot and Summer streets will be closed to traffic 8 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m.
- Summer to Weber streets will be closed to traffic 8 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m.
- The burial will also be a private event, with Bellevue Cemetery closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Please expect additional traffic delays and targeted road closures throughout the day," the town wrote. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation."