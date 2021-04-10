Wooden Piping

This wooden water pipe was uncovered Friday by crews working on the reconstruction of Commercial Street in Adams. It is the first ever to be uncovered in Adams.

ADAMS — A piece of old wooden water main was unburied yesterday on Commercial Street during the construction of the Route 8 road project. It is the first ever to be uncovered in Adams.

No Adams town officials were available to comment Saturday, but in 2017, Philadelphia crews unearthed similar artifacts that were said to be 200 years old, as reported by The Washington Post.

The Philadelphia discovery was a vestige of advanced urban infrastructure from the early 19th century. The objects were wooden water mains the city had installed more than 200 years ago as part of its fledgling distribution system.

Log pipes were also used for water and sewer in England as early as the 13th century.

