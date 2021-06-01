PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Pride will kick off Pride Month on Wednesday with the annual raising of the Pride flag at Pittsfield City Hall.
While an in-person festival has not yet been planned, Berkshire Pride plans to organize a rally in downtown Pittsfield on June 26. The group is exploring festival opportunities for later in the summer or in the early fall, it said in a Tuesday newsletter. It said it was unable to organize a festival during June, which is Pride month, “due to [COVID-19] restrictions only just being lifted.”
At noon on Wednesday, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will raise the Pride flag, which has flown at city hall every June since 2017. This year, Tyer will include a message honoring Jahaira DeAlto, a founding member of Berkshire Pride who died in May.
Through June, Berkshire Pride is distributing Pride flags to local business free of charge. Donations are accepted and benefit Berkshire Pride, and businesses outside of the Berkshires can purchase flags.
Berkshire Pride is also seeking new committee members and general volunteers, who can sign up through a Google Form.
In the newsletter, Berkshire Pride also notes that Boston’s second annual Trans Resistance March, Vigil and Pride Fest is June 12, and that the Berkshire County branch of the NAACP is organizing a Juneteenth gathering.