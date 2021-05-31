LENOX — After slight declines in recent years, the town’s population appears to have stabilized.
The local census report released by Town Clerk Kerry Sullivan shows a total of 4,744 residents, based on a count of active, inactive and nonvoters as of Thursday.
That’s down slightly from 4,819 at the end of 2020, when the full-time population had increased slightly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2018 local census showed 4,791 full-time residents, a decline from 4,996 in 2017.
The just-released population count for Lenox shows a slight majority of town residents are 60 or older, totaling 2,411. Seniors 75 and older total 1,154, or 24 percent of the total population, reflecting a half-dozen facilities catering to older residents, including Kimball Farms Life Care and the Curtis building, formerly a prominent hotel, in the heart of downtown.
The number of Lenoxians who are 40 or younger totals 1,305, a 28 percent slice of the residential total.
The 2020 federal county-by-county census report, including city and town population, is expected to be released in August.
In 2010, the U.S. census showed a population of 5,025. The town’s highest count was 6,523, in 1980, but that included residents of the Bible Speaks campus on Kemble Street. That group, numbering an estimated 1,000, had arrived in 1976 but relocated to the suburbs of Baltimore in 1987.
The biggest population growth spurt in Lenox during the 20th century came during the 1960s, when the town became more of a bedroom community for General Electric employees in Pittsfield. The company employed at least 10,000 workers at that time, down a bit from its 1943 peak of 13,645.
The sharp decline in the Lenox population, recorded by the federal census in 1990, resulted not only from the Bible Speaks abandonment of its local campus, but also from thousands of layoffs by GE, starting in 1986. The company’s head count plummeted from 7,000 that year to 3,600 by 1991.