PITTSFIELD — A city man was hospitalized early Tuesday, after being shot multiple times on First Street, according to Pittsfield Police.
The victim, 27, was found about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 168 First St., the report said. His identity has not been released.
The man was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, police said. His wounds are not considered life-threatening.
Police said the victim is believed to have been targeted by the shooter, and there is no apparent threat to the public.
A portion of First Street was closed for a brief period while police investigated the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Bassett at 413-448-9700, ext. 529. Information also can be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).