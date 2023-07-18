A new eatery and taproom — the 10th Planet Brewery and Restaurant — is coming to Pittsfield this fall

PITTSFIELD — Robert Bernardo is looking to add to Pittsfield’s solar system soon.
Bernardo, owner of the forthcoming 10th Planet Brewery and Restaurant, has big plans for the space at 1231 W. Housatonic St., which formerly housed The Dragon Restaurant and the International House of Tacos.
He wants to turn it into a planetarium of sorts: putting black epoxy on the floor and adding vinyl stickers with star shapes and heavenly bodies and adorning the walls with science paraphernalia.
“Right here, we’ll have a sticker and it’ll be a planet,” Bernardo said, gesturing toward the floor near one of the tables. “You’re sitting at Mars, you’re sitting at Venus … it’s gotta have a fun twist to it.”
Those will be the surroundings for people to enjoy a selection of what Bernardo hopes will be a wide array of beers including stouts, IPAs, brown ales, pale ales and Hefeweizens, plus the “real, true American” beers, the California common and the Kentucky common. There will also be “pub-style favorites” such as burgers, footlong hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and hand-cut fries and potato chips.
He’s planning repainting the building, too, adding light and dark grays inside and outside to play off of a fresh coat of black window trim. He wants the new brewery to have its own identity, he said.
“I want people to walk in here and say ‘This is not The Dragon, this is not House of Tacos,’ or whatever else it was,” Bernardo said. “This is a different building after we get done with it.”
And he’ll need to make it practically a whole new building before it can open: the roof has been shot for about three years and most of the kitchen equipment has incurred damage, rendering most of it inoperable. The wood paneling in the bar and dining areas have grown black mold, which he has been working diligently to remove.
The building has been empty since the pandemic started, he said. Recent excess rain hasn’t helped. A number of maladies have befallen the building; Bernardo recently had to have the water turned off at the building because of a burst pipe, too.
Bernardo is currently working four days a week — about 36 hours — as a landscaper with Dr. Lahey’s Garden Center and Landscaping, then he comes on weekends and evenings to work on developing the space. So far, that’s included cleaning up garbage accrued at the building over the last three years — over 300 nip bottles alone — and trimming overgrowth all around the building so he could allow roofers access to patch it.
Bernardo is renting the building for $1 a month right now. Once he gets the business up and running, he hopes to buy it outright within the next two years with the proceeds. But it’s going to take weeks to fix the roof, and even more time to clean up the damage the leaking has caused. The building’s air conditioning unit doesn’t work, and he’s trying to get kitchen and brewing equipment installed in there as quickly as he can.
He also needs to get the building back up to code, too, and will require certification from the city’s health department before he can start serving there.
Bernardo has been chronicling some of the rehab work on his Facebook page.
It’s going to be a lot of work. But it’s a dream — one that he caught on the open road.
“I go to these breweries, I’ve been to so many of them,” Bernardo said. “My parents and I, we do a lot of motorcycle trips … we do all of these trips to breweries and stuff, so I’ve seen so many of them — ones that are multimillion dollar facilities and ones that are a little tiny hole in the wall.”
Bernardo is aiming to have the brewery open by fall — late October is most likely.
For Bernardo, community is going to be key. He wants everyone to feel safe at the bar – Bernardo is gay, and said he plans to give opportunities to LGBTQ+ employees as much as possible. He also wants the place to be a neighborhood hangout, bringing more food back to West Housatonic.
Bernardo said the brewery won’t be making a ruckus, though; he plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with food service stopping around 8 p.m.
One of his biggest goals for fostering community was simply to give people a place to gather, he said.
“Togetherness,” Bernardo said. “I think in today’s age, the communities need a way to come together and talk. We’re all stuck on our phones, we’re all stuck on social media and texting.”