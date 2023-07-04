110 Grill postpones Lenox opening until late summer, citing hiring and wage challenges

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

LENOX — Berkshire County’s first 110 Grill is ready to open — its building adjacent to Kohl’s in The Center at Lenox off Route 7/20 was completed in late spring.

But diners will have to wait for opening day until late summer, according to the latest projection from company headquarters in Westford, near Lowell. The restaurant had been scheduled to begin operating before the summer peak season — and even that was delayed from the original target of last December.

Why the delay? It’s no longer supply chain issues, said Kimberly Wallace, the regional chain’s director of operations told The Eagle.

Hiring/staffing challenges continue to ease compared to last year, she said.

“The wage battle is continuing,” Wallace stated. “However, we believe our culture is stronger and more positive than others. We have hired two strong leaders and will continue to look for two more.”

Posted openings for two full-time restaurant managers are listed on internet employment sites — one paying $54,000 to $66,000 per year, the other from $45,000 to $70,000.

110 Grill, which plans to employ up to 50 staffers at the Lenox site, lists its core values as “consistency, collaboration, respect, integrity and excellence/success.” Hourly positions to be filled include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cook, prep cook and dishwasher, according to the company’s online job application page.

The chain’s local site is a single-story, 5,700-square-foot building — with a 1,700-square-foot outdoor patio next to Kohl’s, which opened last November. In April 2022, the Lenox Select Board approved the all-alcohol restaurant and entertainment licenses. The site plan for Kohl’s and 110 Grill was green-lit in June 2021.

Company attorney Kevin Eriksen had told the Select Board that opening dates were moving targets, especially with supply chain issues that surfaced during the pandemic.

In addition to Kohl’s, The Center at Lenox, 489 Pittsfield Road just south of the city line, also is home to Price Chopper/Market 32, CVS Pharmacy, Carr Hardware, Marshalls, a Berkshire Bank branch, Verizon Wireless and Luxury Nails and Spa.

110 Grill has 39 current and pending locations in Massachusetts (including Holyoke and Hadley), Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, as well as restaurants in Albany and Latham in New York. The group brands itself as an upscale family restaurant, with an open kitchen and modern American cuisine, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.

The menu includes calorie counts for most choices, though not the desserts. The setting is described as “a trendy, casual atmosphere, with large, horseshoe-shaped bars and outdoor patios with fire pits,” the website states.

The Lenox location will offer lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch on some weekends.