Crews take a bite out of Pittsfield's blight, tearing down a burned out Appleton Avenue property

PITTSFIELD — For nearly five years, the neighbors on Appleton Avenue watched as the wounded, once-pearly white house near the corner of East Housatonic sank farther and farther in on itself. The two-story building, once a boarding house on one of Pittsfield’s quiet streets, crumbled bit-by-bit, its roof long gone, its bones claimed by the elements.

On Monday, the late-19th century home at 112 Appleton Ave. came down.

Its demolition has long been in the works. The home, owned by Phillip J. Jordan, was set alight in September 2018 as he was suffering through what his family described as a mental crisis.

Jordan was arrested near the U.S.-Canada border soon after the fire and brought back to Pittsfield on charges related to the burning of the home and three others on the same night in the city. He was ultimately found not competent to face the charges in Berkshire Superior Court and was committed to a state hospital.

The Board of Health, having received concerns from neighbors about the debris and general state of the home, in 2021 issued an order to demolish. After a back-and-forth with Jordan’s family about potentially fixing the property, the board in August 2022 gave the final OK on the tear down.

The city hired Western Mass Demolition Corp., based in Westfield, to finish what the fire had started. Dale Unsderfer, the company’s owner, said his crew will also be on hand to take down the blighted property on 224 Francis Ave.

In two days, Unsderfer’s crew did what nature was slowly accomplishing, reducing two stories to a foundation. He said the backyard and the basement were filled with remains. On a gray, rainy Tuesday, a brown basketball and a yellow milk crate stood out from the mix of dull-toned and muddied objects.

Debbie Demarsico, who lives across the ruined property, sat on her porch with her sister, coffee in hand, watching as the crew turned the structure into rubble.

“It was fascinating with that beastly equipment,” Demarsico said. “It just came down, and they got it in one big pile. Not one thing hit the road.”

Demarsico filmed as the crew used an excavator at times to tear away large sections of the home, and at others to pick up single bits of lumber. She said the small porch that used to welcome people into the home was the last to expire.

She said she had become accustomed to the “eyesore” across the street, adding, eyebrows arching, that it had become a “fixture” of the street.

Over the years, Demarsico said she’d watch as someone — she thought a family member of Jordan’s — came by to mow the yard. She said it was “like putting lipstick on a pig.”

Down Appleton, Madison Laramy looked on the lot with a little more melancholy. She remembered growing up, going to parties at the home in high school and being impressed with how welcoming Jordan was to tenants in need.

“I was definitely sad to see it go for the memories that I knew it held for a lot of people,” Laramy said, “but it was kind of an eyesore and I know it was attracting a lot of stray animals.”

Laramy and her son have been watching out for the five or six stray cats now in need of a new shelter. Laramy said she’s excited for what’s to come, though.

“I think it was just best to nip it in the bud and get rid of it,” Laramy said. “I think a fresh start is what that lot needs.”

Health Department Director Andy Cambi said the property is still owned by Jordan, and the city will be placing a lien on the property for the demolition costs. He didn’t know of any future plans for what once was a landmark on Appleton Avenue.