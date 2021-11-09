2 candidates with municipal know-how will interview for Lanesborough town administrator

LANESBOROUGH — Two candidates with significant municipal government experience are vying to become the next town administrator.
Judy Frazier, of Proctor Vt., north of Rutland, and Joshua Lang, who hails from Bedford, Pa., 100 miles west of Harrisburg, are the finalists to succeed Kelli Robbins, who suddenly resigned from the post June 30.
The Select Board is scheduled to interview Frazier and Lang, in person during a public meeting, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall.
Frazier is an assistant to Rutland Mayor David Allaire, serving as his director of risk management and government operations since 2017. She also is the chair of the Proctor Select Board, and served as an administrative assistant in that town from 1995 to 2000.
"My work in city and town government has relied on my knowledge and research to reduce costs, enhance businesses, schools, address resident’s concerns, and provide a minimal increase in yearly budgets," she wrote in her cover letter to the Select Board.
Lang is an Army veteran, having served in Afghanistan in the 82nd Airborne Division. From January 2016 until this past February, he was the governmental chairman of Bedford County, a rural Pennsylvania area with 258 full– and part–time employees covering a population of 48,480. He is an operations manager for a health care center in the Bedford area.
Lang wrote in his cover letter that he looks forward to building strong relationships with Lanesborough officials and residents.
"I will work towards learning the history and culture of the town to enhance my understanding of those we serve and work to build outstanding community networks. My commitment to you is that I will put in 110 percent effort each day to carry out our community goals," he said.
Frazier and Lang were chosen from a pool of 18 applicants vetted by search consultant Bernard Lynch, who narrowed the field to six before recommending the finalists to the Select Board. Lynch also had Jeffrey Roucoulet as a finalist, but the board chose not to interview the current director of the Pittsfield Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Also, Roucoulet had served in the city's Health Department and with the Dalton Fire Department.
The town did not post a salary range when it advertised the administrator's position, but Lang wrote that he was seeking annual pay in the $78,000 to $83,000 range. Frazier did not make her salary option known.
Robbins was earning an $84,000 annual salary when she left, and was scheduled to receive a raise July 1, to $90,000.