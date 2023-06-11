<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
63 students graduate from Lenox Memorial High School

Graduates moves their tassels

Lenox graduates move their tassels at the end of graduation exercises at Tanglewood on Sunday.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

School Name: Lenox Memorial High School

Graduation Location/Date: Tanglewood in Lenox on Sunday, June 11

Number of Graduates: 63

A graduate delivers a speech

Jack O'Brien delivers the salutatorian address.

Salutatorian: Jack O'Brien

A graduate delivers a speech

Maxwell Adam delivers the valedictorian address.

Valedictorian: Maxwell Adam

Memorable Moments: The ceremony included student reflections by Rihana Patel, Alea Hyte, Ely Hockfelder and Alexandra Lipton, and music performances by Cecilia Carry, Teagan Demler and Peter Fiegel. While the three musicians performed "A Lot's Gonna Change," by Weyes Blood, Fiegel performed separately an original song on guitar "Green Mountain Ramble," and "The Star-Spangled Banner" on trumpet.  

A teen plays the trumpet

Peter Fiegel plays "The Star-Spangled Banner" on trumpet.
A graduate receives a diploma

Salutatorian Jack O'Brien receives his diploma from Veronica J. Fenton.
A graduate receives a diploma

Valedictorian Maxwell Adam receives his diploma during graduation exercises at Tanglewood.

Lenox Memorial High School Awards & Scholarships
Lenox Memorial High School Class of 2023

