6 questions for Melissa Canavan, the new executive director of the Berkshire Immigrant Center

PITTSFIELD — Melissa Canavan, who led the Mahaiwe’s theater efforts to bring in more Latinos into its performances, has joined the Berkshire Immigrant Center as its new executive director, effective May 16. The California native took some time to answer The Eagle's questions over Zoom on how she sees her new role.
Q: How do you plan to bring your art experience into this new role?
A: Every arts center is a nonprofit. I have had the experience to be able to be in different departments within a nonprofit, so I really understand the general structure.
When I went back to school, I was able to start thinking about the higher level of thinking that leaders in this position need to be having, and I observed people in those higher positions. I’ve been able to take all of that experience to build the skills and the knowledge to be able to apply it to BIC in particular. I think my connections that I have within Berkshire County might come into play as well. Also with Latinas 413, for example, they have a component that involves arts and culture, and there might be some relevance there.
Q: What do you see as the biggest challenges for the immigrant community in Berkshire County, and how do you plan to address them?
A: The way I want to approach tackling them is by discussing with my team. What are the specific conversations they’re having right now? What is the work that they’ve been doing? How can we continue that work, to build upon it? These are conversations I’ve yet to have, just because I haven’t started.
An example of an immediate need is the rollout of driver’s licenses [for undocumented people] that we’re having in the state of Massachusetts. Part of BIC’s responsibility is to communicate with people what they’re going to need to do and what steps they’re going to need to take.
Q: You’re the first executive director of BIC who is Latina. How do you see the significance of this?
A: We have a community that is looking for leaders that look like them. The Berkshires heavily lean towards a specific demographic. If we’re going to have the important conversations of diversifying our organizations and being more inclusive and equitable, it starts by having people like me in these positions. Some people have already told me that this is huge to them.
Q: What do you think is gonna be the hardest part of this role for you?
A: There’s a learning curve in any new organization you join. The first year, I’m going to focus on understanding our collective priorities. I think, personally, I want us to have a clear voice, a clear narrative, something that people continue connecting on a deeper level.
I’m really eager to jump into talking to the staff and the volunteers. [Volunteers] are an important piece to not leave out, because often they might be immigrants themselves, or they’re working with them through other agencies. They’re hearing different parts of the conversations that maybe we’re not getting directly. I want to get an understanding of what everyone’s thinking and working on, so that we can build a collective vision.
That’s going to take some time to develop. I think BIC has a strong voice, but I want to see ways to amplify it and continue to be that trusted source of information that we’ve been since 1997.
BIC has been growing over the last few years, and I just see it continuing to grow. We know there’s so much need to have an organization that’s affordable and local and able to serve everyone.
Q: Where do you see BIC in five years?
A: Hopefully, we’ll have a physical space of our own, which will help with our identity. More caseworkers, since the need is increasing in terms of immigrants coming to us. The great thing about the Berkshires is that word of mouth is very effective —the more people know that BIC is a trusted source, the more we’re going to naturally continue to grow. I think being able to have an identity, enough caseworkers and enough resources to to build upon all the dreams and passions that immigrants bring will be key.
Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
A: There are multiple opportunities for our own communities to support us. So I want to plug in a couple of things. We have our One World Celebration on June 4. And for the month of May in June, anybody who shops at Guido’s can round up which helps support BIC.
The other thing I want to mention is that BIC doesn’t just serve Latinos. The conversations we’ve had are heavily weighted on them, because there’s a larger population. But I want to make sure other immigrants that are coming to the Berkshires are being served properly.