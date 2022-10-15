A Berkshire Mall tax windfall could lessen local costs for Lanesborough safety complex

LANESBOROUGH — When Lanesborough residents gather this fall to consider a land purchase, it will come with a sweetener.

A $150,000 one.

Leaders of the Baker Hill Road District voted this week to give the town that amount of money to be put toward the site of a planned public safety complex.

“This was a sizable gift – a lump sum,” said Kristen A. Tool, chairwoman of the Police Station Building Committee.

For years, Lanesborough has been working to replace an old police station at 8 Prospect St. That assignment grew into plans to incorporate a fire station as well.

No building site has been announced, but the question is expected to come before voters at a special town meeting before year’s end, Tool said.

“We can’t move forward until we have taxpayer approval,” she said. “There is progress on securing a site.”

For years, the Baker Hill Road District’s Prudential Committee has contributed money to emergency services and police operations in town, supported by tax payments from owners of the Berkshire Mall.

In a statement, the district said it received a windfall with the recent sale of the mall, recovering “all unpaid taxes and a significant interest payment assessed on the delinquent tax.”

“With this gift, the Baker Hill Road District is proud to continue to partner with and strengthen its relationship with the community,” the group said in the statement, “and especially its commitment to help assure a first-class response to public safety issues in Lanesborough.”

On Monday, members of the road district plan to attend a public information session on what's next on tap for the mall: a cannabis cultivation facility.

That session starts at 6 p.m. Monday in the basement of Town Hall.