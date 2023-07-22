A ‘border wall’ for a Lenox affordable housing project? Here’s why condo residents want a chain-link fence separating their community from Pennrose's proposed units

LENOX — A proposed $30 million affordable housing development on woodlands off Pittsfield Road (Routes 7/20) hit a possible speed bump this week.
Continuing its scrutiny of the Pennrose national housing developer’s second workforce and mixed-income project for the town — Brushwood Farm is the first — several Zoning Board members and a top town official voiced outrage Wednesday at a surprise twist in the company’s updated application.
Pennrose, which expects to break ground at Brushwood Farm by early next year for its approved 13-building, 65-unit project, is now seeking a ZBA green light for a 21-acre woodland site at 238 Pittsfield Road, opposite Lime Kiln Road and just south of the Trattoria il Vesuvio restaurant and the Lennox Heights condo complex.
The company, a specialist in mixed-income housing, proposes 68 apartments in 10 buildings, using a four-acre footprint on the 21 acre site about a mile north of Brushwood Farm. The rest of the acreage would remain open space.
At least 25 percent of Pennrose’s apartments would be reserved for low- and moderate-income households with 80 percent or less of the area’s median income. For a two-person household in Lenox, the median income is $76,800; it's $86,400 for three people and $96,000 for a four-person household.
There would be a community clubhouse, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedrooms — 120 in all — with 99 parking spaces and full-time local management.
The proposed development has attracted widespread support from town officials, including Select Board member Marybeth Mitts, who also chairs the town’s Affordable Housing Committee. She spoke out strongly in favor of the project at this week’s ZBA meeting.
But what threw zoning board members and Land Use Director/Town Planner Gwen Miller through a loop was the revelation that the adjoining Twelve Oaks condo board has an agreement with Pennrose for the company to erect an 800-foot long, six- or seven-foot high chain-link fence to keep out residents of the proposed affordable housing complex.
“I made it clear to these [Twelve Oaks] guys that I really, really, really didn’t want to do a fence,” said Pennrose Regional Vice President Charlie Adams. “It just sends not a great message, it’s not something we want to do, but it’s something really important to them with concerns about their privacy, about people [from the affordable housing apartments] coming over, walking their dogs through it.”
“I found it offensive that there needs to be a fence around a housing development that will have affordable units,” Miller declared. “Our policy in Lenox is that we’re welcoming affordable housing, making everybody feel welcome to the community. I don’t think big walls or big fences make good neighbors, it seems like it sends a signal that you might not be welcome here.”
“I would not embrace this as an agreement between the parties,” said ZBA member Shawn Leary Considine. “I will not vote in favor of any condition that requires Pennrose to pay for a fence to ‘protect’ Twelve Oaks from the people who will be living at Pennrose.”
“This really bothers me, let’s call it what it is, honestly, it’s a border wall for the Twelve Oaks residents,” board member Kimberly Duval said. “This makes me beyond irritated, I can’t even believe we’re having this discussion. Do the people of Twelve Oaks not have locks on their doors? What are they expecting to happen?”
Duval said she considers the proposed “border wall” a deal-breaker. “I have a big problem with it,” she declared. “It would look so ridiculous for the residents of Twelve Oaks that they’re asking this community to build a ‘border wall’ to keep out the people they don’t want to associate with.”
Attorney William E. Martin, representing Twelve Oaks, acknowledged that “they’re very, very protective of their property. The concern they have is extremely important to them, making sure that people don’t wander over.”
According to Martin, “It’s a private over-55 community, it’s not a neighborhood of Lenox. The folks at Twelve Oaks do not want to have to be on guard, or worried about some incident where somebody comes onto the property. It’s really just a visual thing to try to discourage folks from coming into their community, because it really is a separated private community. It’s completely segregated, it was permitted that way and I think they’re entitled to that privacy.”
Attorney Andrew Singer, representing Pennrose, pointed out that under the requested comprehensive permit under the state’s affordable housing goals, the decision is totally in the hands of the zoning board. Approval, on top of the 65-unit Brushwood Farm development, would put the town at 12 percent, above the state’s goal of 10 percent subsidized housing.
Singer emphasized that about 82 percent of the site’s open space will be preserved and protected if the Pennrose plan is approved — considerably more than other potential commercial-zone uses of the land such as an assistant-living project or hotels, among others.
“From an open-space perspective, this project is significantly less intense and more protective of open space than many other projects that would be allowed by right or by special permit,” Singer said.
He also said that the state Department of Transportation is on track to approve the requested curb-cut for access from the state highway. The traffic management plan includes creation of a left-turn lane for southbound motorists to enter the development.
The zoning board held its first hearing on the new project last month. Its next hearing, with a potential decision, is set for Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.