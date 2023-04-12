A developer has proposed a second affordable housing complex in Lenox, just north of his Brushwood Farm project

LENOX — Affordable or workforce housing has been scarce in this town. Now, a developer is proposing a second rental housing complex — 68 apartments in 13 townhouses on a wooded site off Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20).

Sound familiar? That’s because Pennrose, the developer, already has permits in hand for a very similar $30 million project at Brushwood Farm, less than a mile to the south off the same state highway. Shovels in the ground there will follow state tax credits and other financing incentives.

Even before the Zoning Board of Appeals receives the formal plan for the site at 238 Pittsfield Road, two other town boards already have signaled their support. The land on the east side of Pittsfield Road is just south of the Trattoria il Vesuvio restaurant and opposite Lime Kiln Road to the west.

The same property was the potential site of a brewpub proposed by Lee restaurant owner Rob Trask in October 2021. But three months later, he withdrew the application to the ZBA and switched to the long-vacant restaurant building at the entrance to the mixed-use Lenox Commons complex at 55 Pittsfield Road. The zoning board approved that location last April. Trask plans to open his Antimony brewpub in mid-May.

The affordable housing application will be submitted formally to the ZBA shortly, said Charlie Adams, Pennrose regional vice president for New England. “It will be very similar to what we’re doing at Brushwood Farm, the same kind of idea and concept of homes clustered around a green, with a clubhouse,” he confirmed.

The land is controlled by Forty Acres and a Mule LLC, owned by Cynthia K. Curme. Adams said Pennrose was approached by the landowner to see if there was interest in a project similar to the company’s Brushwood Farm development, approved by the ZBA in March 2022.

“Lenox is a great town to be in,” Adams said when asked why Pennrose was diving into another major project so soon. He voiced confidence that the financing will be lined up soon for Brushwood Farm.

“The state is very supportive of projects in towns like Lenox that typically don’t have a lot of affordable housing,” he commented.

The Affordable Housing Trust welcomed the plan since the additional units will get the town to the 10 percent state-recommended level for subsidized housing in the town. It also aligns with the town’s Master Plan and Housing Production Plan goals.

The additional project will provide housing for those who live and work in Lenox, said Housing Trust Chair Marybeth Mitts, with 50 units available for low- to moderate-income households and the rest designated for applicants who earn 80 percent to 120 percent of the area’s median income.

For a two-person household in Lenox, part of the Pittsfield metropolitan area, the median income is $76,800; it's $86,400 for three people and $96,000 for a four-person household.

The Planning Board also voted to endorse the Pennrose proposal by approving a letter of support aimed at the zoning board.

“We believe that this project is essential to the future of our community and will provide much-needed housing for our residents,” the letter stated. Other benefits cited include an increase in the town’s tax base while preserving the the surrounding natural environment.

Police, Fire Department and Department of Public Works chiefs also have written brief supportive letters.