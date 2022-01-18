A new cannabis cultivation company plans to bring at least 60 new jobs to Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A new cannabis cultivation center is on the horizon for an industrial park in the northeast corner of Pittsfield following an unanimous vote by the Community Development Board Tuesday night.

Representatives from Bridge City Cultivation, a national cannabis company based out of Portland, Oregon, told the board that they plan to turn the existing industrial building at 74 Downing Industrial Parkway into a 36,670 square foot cannabis cultivation, processing and office space facility. Locally, Bridge City Cultivation operates as the company OBCC, LLC.

While the majority of the presentation focused on how parking will be repurposed and the kind of lighting additions needed for the site, several comments from representatives hinted that the facility will be a sizable project.

Brent White, the civil engineer from White Engineering who presented the plans, told the board that the cultivator plans to “have 60 employees as our maximum population per shift.” and that there may be “a substantial amount of demolition and construction work” to make the space work for Bridge City Cultivation.

The Community Development Board had previously approved the location, near a Berkshire Regional Transit Authority storage lot and several manufacturing companies, for a separate proposed cannabis cultivation company in 2018.

Property records for the site show that the previous company, Viscaria LLC, received a permit to construct grow rooms on the property, but that the work was never completed.

The board approved the site plan for the latest development with the request that an odor management plan be submitted along with a certificate of occupancy and that “any complaints related to odor will be evaluated in conjunction with the odor management plan.”

Jeremy Bromberg, the managing director for OBCC, told the board that the condition was already in line with how the company intends to do business in the city.

“The importance of odor mitigation cannot be overstated,” Bromberg said. “For us, it’s critically important to be a good neighbor and this is something we need to address regardless [of this condition.]”

“We will absolutely have a plan in place,” he added. “And we’ll be happy to communicate it with you and make sure that it is to your satisfaction.”