A Pittsfield subcomittee has endorsed a 5 percent cap on cost of living increases for city employees

PITTSFIELD — A City Council subcommittee on Monday gave support to a plan to cap cost of living increases for city department heads, managers and nonunion employees.
The proposal, put forth by Mayor Linda Tyer's administration, would allow the group of about 50 employees to receive a cost of living increase up to 5 percent each year. Members of the Ordinance and Rules subcommittee voted 4-0 to endorse the proposal and send it on to the City Council for a final consideration.
If the proposal is approved by City Council, the charter would be amended to state that the city will continue to use the consumer price index (CPI) rate to set a cost of living adjustments (COLA) for these employees, but would set a 5 percent ceiling.
Before the unanimous vote, city Councilor Charles Kronick pushed for setting the cap at 2 or 3 percent.
"I would say that the 5 percent is a very high rate and I still think that the COLA should be adjusted to what type of COLA people would be experiencing... in the private [sector]," he said.
"Just keep in mind that outside of city government, people are getting furloughs, wage freezes and other hardships," he added.
The CPI measures of how much costs for basic goods and services like food, energy and shelter vary from one year to the next. In January the CPI hit a 42-year high at 7.5 percent.
Tyer told councilors during budget deliberations this year that the proposed cap would be a kind of "guardrail" for raises for the employees.
"Historically we were doing 2 to 2.5 percent raises with COLA," City Councilor Patrick Kavey said. "I don't see us doing a 5 percent raise every year, but in the event that we have inflation continue to rise as it is, people need to be able to afford food, gas and their homes."
An update to the city's charter in 2019 tied raises of management staff and nonunion employees to the January CPI. The CPI used by the city for raises was 2.5 percent in 2020 and 1.4 percent in 2021.
A cost of living increase is typically only a part of the salary equation for these employees.
"This group of staff is technically eligible for merit increases based on performance," Human Resources Director Michael Taylor told the subcommittee. "We weren't able to award that this year because of the high cost of living adjustments that were made. We'd like to still continue with that policy."