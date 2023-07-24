A plan to make West Street in Pittsfield safer for pedestrians has support. But some think it goes too far, and others say it's not enough

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — The proposed redesign of West Street is an “ambitious small project.”

That's how Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner of public services and utilities, sees it.

At a Monday night community meeting on the plan, residents seemed once again behind the goal of making the thoroughfare safer, but were more conflicted on whether the proposal goes too far or not far enough.

The about two dozen residents who made their way to the meeting — through some of the same West Street intersections being discussed — were about evenly split on the approach.

Those who wanted to see even more protections for pedestrians suggested the addition of rumble strips and more speed tables — crosswalks that are raised 4 to 6 inches high. Those who worry about how changes would impact drivers called for trying out signal lights or flashing beacons at crosswalks before the city launches into its current proposal.

The project would cover just over mile of West Street, from the intersection with Government Drive near the center of Pittsfield to Valentine Road, just past Crosby Elementary School.

Through this stretch, city staff plan to narrow travel lanes to between 10 and 11 feet wide through the addition of 5 foot bike lanes — through some sections a striped buffer zone between the two types of travel lanes.

Doing away with the dedicated turn lanes on this section of West Street has also been proposed — a sticking point with some residents who said they are worried about backing up traffic and frustrated drivers who may try to make a quick run around turning cars.

Some of the existing crosswalks — like those near Crosby Elementary and Government Drive — will be replaced with speed tables. Proposed curb work will shorten pedestrian crossing distances and the turning radius on several off-street turns — including Merriam Street, which residents called out as a spot that’s currently nerve wracking for drivers and pedestrians alike.

The overarching message is that the city is working to make drivers move slower through West Street so that when pedestrians and drivers interact on the street, the result isn’t deadly.

“What we’re attempting here is one: slowing everyone down in a neighborhood that needs safe access to different parts on both sides of West Street,” Morales said. “And at the same time, we’re building an environment that literally could save lives — as we’ve seen.”

In late January, Shaloon Milord and her 3-year-old daughter Lucia were hit by a driver as they used a West Street crosswalk near Dorothy Amos Park. Milord’s daughter was treated for minor injuries while Milord, 30, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with a serious head injury. She later died from her wounds.

Milord’s death put into high gear the city’s focus on pushing for these kinds of pedestrian protections.

City staff called on those who were hesitant about the changes to realize the role West Street plays in the lives of the many people using it outside of cars.

“I'm talking about streets that connect communities — that connect people to their houses, to the places they work to the places they play,” Morales said. “Those streets need to focus on what makes those streets safe for them, not for someone in a car. They’re already in a 3-ton piece of metal.”

The redesign of West Street — and a sibling project on Holmes Road — have shifted further forward into the public view over the last month as city officials have hosted a series of public meetings on not only the schematics of their plans for the roadways, but their intentions.

Maureen Russo, a resident who attended Monday night’s meeting and an earlier meeting this month, said she appreciated the lengths the city was going to make the project easier to understand for residents.

“I appreciate having the opportunity to learn more about what Pittsfield is doing to make our city a safer place not only for people who drive cars, but for everybody who needs to get someplace,” Russo said. “I also know change is hard for people so I hope this kind of informational meeting… can continue not just when the project is in the planning stages.”