'A way to celebrate our little town.' Lee residents turn out for Founders Weekend

LEE — For current and former residents of this small town, Founders Weekend feels like a homecoming.
"It's a way to celebrate our little town," said Kathy DeVarennes on Saturday. "This is what a hometown is supposed to feel like."
DeVarennes is the executive director of the Lee Chamber of Commerce, which organized the event. The festival, which kicked off Friday, holds multiple purposes. On one hand, it celebrates Lee's incorporation in 1777 ahead of the town's 246th birthday next month.
For some, it also serves as Lee's de facto "Old Home Week," a New England tradition where a community holds a festival to draw those who moved away back home in a reunion of sorts, said Karen Norton, the vice president of the Lee Historical Society.
"Everyone who lives in town seems to come out for this event," said Norton, who was stationed at the society's table outside the Town Hall with incoming society President Gary Allen.
"You get to talk to people you haven't seen in two years," said Allen. He wore yellow-themed garb that was hand-stitched by his wife, Barbara, that resembled what a man might have worn in colonial times.
The weekend of festivities included Friday's Taste of Lee, where local eateries offered al fresco dining before a fireworks show capped the night's events. On Saturday morning, the day began with its annual Hometown Parade down Main Street, with retired fire chief Ron "Tuna" Driscoll serving as grand marshal.
The event grew out of the former festival called "Lee Salebration," said DeVarennes, which launched in 1979, according to Eagle archives. She said the festival was transformed about 15 years into its current iteration, Lee Founders Weekend.
Up the from the Historical Society table, local vendors had set up shop in Park Square, which is home to the seasonal farmers market. DeVarennes said another function of the festival is to give a boost to the local economy during the brief lull between the summertime tourist season and autumn leaf peeping season.
"It's close by," said Becket-based artist Dawn Greene, who was selling her original illustrations of whimsical animals, of the open-air market. "And I really, really like that people are happy when they see my artwork."
Not far away, the local branch of the G. Marconi Lodge of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America held what president Ellen Whittaker said was their main annual fundraiser, selling grinders to hungry attendees. Their inventory sold out well before 1 p.m., and the proceeds will go to support scholarships the club offers, as well as funding the club directs to community initiatives and youth sports.
Photos: 2023 Lee Founders Hometown Parade
Lee celebrates the 2023 Founders Weekend with its annual Hometown Parade down Main Street on Saturday.
To purchase these photos, click here.
Around the corner, 15 vintage and antique firetrucks were on display in what was the annual show of the local chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America, or SPAAMFAA for short.
Families milled about, observing trucks that served fire departments across Western Massachusetts and Connecticut between the years of 1909 and 1988. The show, held annually in different parts of the Berkshires, was held this year in conjunction with Founders Weekend to increase foot traffic.
Mike Nugai, a member of the group and former Pittsfield firefighter, said it aims to educate the public and preserve vehicles, which traveled to Lee from places as far "a couple hundred miles away to just down the street."
"Our mission is to preserve history," Nugai said.
Founders Weekend will draw to a close on Sunday with a mini craft sale and a raffle.