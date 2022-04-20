PITTSFIELD — The first of 11 abandoned cats rescued from two locations during a January storm and put up for adoption has picked out his new family.

“Really, he adopted us,” said Joshua Christman, who was the first to notify authorities of one the abandonments. “We already had six rescued cats (previously adopted from the shelter), and we wondered if we could do seven. But when he crawled into my wife’s arms, that was it. We knew he’s got to come home with us.”

Ten out of 11 cats that were dumped in the wilderness hours before a winter storm plowed through are ready for the adoptions.

The first one adopted was by the family of Christman, the “hero” that alerted authorities to a crowd of cats blocking the road he was traveling on with his daughter.

As the rest of the cats await their adoptions, John Perreault, executive director of the Berkshire Humane Society, said that the couple arrested for abandoning 15 cats had previous contact with BHS a few years ago, when authorities ordered animals removed from their household. BHS personnel took ownership of the animals, which were then adopted out. He also noted that when the accused were on their way to abandon their cats, they drove right by the shelter.

“They knew we were here,” Perreault said.

Perreault declined to comment on that further, as their trial on 15 counts of cruelty to animals is coming up in May.

He did say that if it wasn’t for the man who discovered the cats, called for help and then helped capture and relocate them, the surviving 11 cats may not have made it.

Christman was cruising near Beech and Shore roads near Richmond Pond on Friday, Jan. 28, when he had to stop his truck because the road was blocked by the nine chilly cats. Bemused at first, Christman soon became very concerned as he watched the freezing felines shivering and meowing. One was so cold it climbed into the wheel well of his truck. Unable to handle the situation on his own, he posted his discovery to social media with a plea for help in rounding up the meandering felines.

Animal lovers from around Berkshire County grabbed their pet crates, flashlights and blankets and responded to the scene. The search went on after darkness fell.

The next day, at about 6 p.m., six more cats were abandoned on Hunter Mountain Road in Lanesborough. They were also rescued by volunteers and first responders just before the temperatures dipped below zero.

Kelly Hathaway, 49, and Arthur Raney, 59, are both facing multiple felony counts in the incident. They were charged earlier this month following an investigation into the Jan 28 incident. Raney’s black 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was seen on surveillance video visiting the Richmond site where the cats were abandoned, the report said. Hathaway told police they needed to relocate the cats to avoid eviction.

“[Christman] was the one who made the phone call, and stayed in the search,” Perreault said. “Afterwards he would come in regularly to check on the cats’ progress. None of this would have happened without Josh, so at the end of the day, he is the hero.”

Wednesday morning, the whole Christman family, Josh, his wife Jessica, son Gabriel and daughter Alice, came to the shelter to adopt the first of 10 cats who were recently certified as healthy and recovered from their near-death incident after more than 80 days.

They adopted Arlo, one of the first cats to be found. Apparently, Arlo took a shining to Christman’s wife during several visits. By Wednesday afternoon, Arlo was in his new home.

Nine of the 10 remaining cats are healthy and ready to be adopted. All but three of them are spoken for, Perreault noted. He said he is confident the three remaining cats, Dixie, Darla and Delilah, will soon be adopted.

“They look like they’re sisters,” Perreault noted.

The last remaining cat, Eric Clapton, still has some minor maladies and is expected to recover soon, Perreault said.

He said there are nearly 40 other cats, and 14 dogs, at the shelter ready to be adopted.

“We’re so happy that this is a case that was resolved,” he said. “And that we had the opportunity to educate the public that when a pet can’t be supported any longer can be surrendered at the shelter. We’re also happy that these cats will soon wind up in loving households and never have to face that kind of trauma again. Going forward, my main concern is that this never happens again.”

He said 600 to 700 cats are surrendered at the shelter every year.