A Pittsfield postal worker got a mail truck stuck in the mud in Windsor. Town workers are coming to the rescue

WINDSOR — After a Pittsfield letter carrier got a mail truck stuck in the mud on a seasonally closed road Saturday, the U.S. Postal Service enlisted the town for a bit of help.
The irony wasn’t lost on Town Administrator Madeline Scully. She has appealed to U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal’s office for help advocating for better service from the U.S. Postal Service to postal customers in Windsor.
On Wednesday, the town’s highway superintendent was headed up to Bates Road with a front-end loader to attempt to dislodge the mired postal truck which was stuck a mile in.
“Someone tried to deliver mail from the Pittsfield post office on Saturday,” Scully said, explaining that a usually seasonally closed road happened to have been open for a bicycle race that day. “And they followed their GPS a mile in and just buried the truck.”
She said the postal service at first attempted to move the stuck truck and then asked the town to do so after its attempts failed.
“It was just the irony of the post office won’t deliver to our highway department, which is right on Route 9, and now they’re asking us to go in and get their mail truck,” Scully said. “It had to be somebody who really didn’t know Windsor. You would have thought that in the first half mile they would have figured out they were in trouble.”
Town workers planned to drop some old hay on the road to stabilize the mud prior to making their attempt with the town’s largest front-end loader.
Scully said the highway department has other tasks that will be put on hold.
“It’s gonna be half a day of work, when we need to be mowing the side roads,” she said. “We just finished the park [Tuesday]. We’re so far behind so this is a big deal. But it’s the right thing to do. We have no obligation to go in and get this truck, but it is the right thing to do.”
In light of Windsor’s postal woes, Scully has requested better, more dependable mail service, a contract postal driver and a contract community post office to be housed in the basement of the Town Offices.
A U.S. Postal Service carrier from Hinsdale has left packages in the rain and jammed them into postal boxes so tightly that residents had to cut them out. Scully has experienced inconsistent postal delivery at home and at work, last week telling The Eagle that she received no mail at her office for two consecutive days.
Scully informed Joseph Joyal, Neal’s liaison to the U.S. Postal Service, of the latest development in Windsor’s mail saga.
“I would love to hold this vehicle until the USPS agrees to meet with us and make some changes,” she wrote Joyal. “However, I’m pretty sure holding a mail truck is a federal offense.”