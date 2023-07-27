Here’s how Richmond hopes to avoid another dangerous truck tangle on dead-end residential roads

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

RICHMOND — If truckers' GPS can't help them avoid dead-end roads, town officials are hoping good-old fashioned signs will.

The town is working to forestall another near-disaster involving 18-wheelers trying to short-cut to the Interprint facility off Route 41 (State Road) in Pittsfield on a private road to nowhere along Richmond Pond.

Two new, prominent “No Access to Interprint via Boys Club Road and Shore Road” signs will be put up on each direction along Swamp Road alerting truck drivers unfamiliar with the area that there’s no access to Interprint via Boys Club and Richmond Shore Road. Town Administrator Danielle Fillio made the announcement at Wednesday’s Select Board meeting.

The goal is to avoid repeating the near-disaster on July 12 when a misguided tractor-trailer brought down phone, cable and power lines, causing a power surge and sparking what could have been a major fire in a shorefront home on the private Shore Road owned by the Richmond Shores Civic Association.

Richmond-West Stockbridge Fire Chief Steven Traver, who responded to the scene, said an electrical fire that could have engulfed several homes in the densely-inhabited neighborhood had been narrowly averted. He also noted that trucks following erroneous GPS guidance wind up in trouble on the road several times a year.

Damage to electrical equipment inside Steven and Paula Patterson’s shorefront home was extensive, with estimates reaching $20,000, mostly to be recovered from insurance.

“We hope to catch the trucks before they turn onto Boys Club Road,” Fillio said. The road connects to the dead-end Shore Road.

Two additional new signs will be installed on Boys Club Road before Beach Road to deter trucks from entering the shore area, Fillio added. “We’re hoping by posting multiple ‘No Interprint Access’ signs multiple times, they’ll respond.”

“These drivers would have to ignore at least five signs that say ‘No Outlet, Low Wires’ before they even get to Richmond Shores,” she said. The emphasis on no access to Interprint is in response to inaccurate GPS guidance that routes drivers onto the dead-end private road through the shore community.

Fillio also reached out to Interprint management, asking them to alert their customers to inform the trucking companies they hire that the only access to Interprint is on Route 41.