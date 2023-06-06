After a yearlong sailing trip, Bill Collins has taken the helm as superintendent of the Lenox schools

LENOX — There’s a new school superintendent in town. And he’s fresh off a nearly yearlong family sailing trip along the Eastern Seaboard.

William “Bill” Collins began his tenure Thursday on a four-year contract, transitioning in alongside interim Superintendent Jake Eberwein, who’s winding up his six-month assignment that began last Dec. 12. Collins was superintendent of the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District near Potsdam, N.Y., from 2017 until June 2022. Previously, he served for nine years as principal of the elementary school in Southampton.

Collins, 58, took a sabbatical “gap year” sailing on his 36-foot by 18-foot catamaran with his wife, DianeMarie Collins, daughter Julianna, 18, and her best friend, Eliza.

Eberwein is widely credited with stabilizing the district’s central leadership, appointing Jeremiah Ames, the new principal at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, and working with the School Committee to trim down the requested school budget increase for the year beginning July 1.

“Jake was the right person at the right time to meet Lenox’s short-term and intermediate-term challenges,” Town Manager Christopher Ketchen told The Eagle on Friday. “He came in with a lot of energy, brains and experience. I really appreciate all of his efforts. While I will miss collaborating and problem-solving with him, obviously we are eager and excited to begin working with Dr. Collins.”

In his farewell message, Eberwein wrote: “I am so thankful that this community offered the opportunity and trust to lead. Like you all, I hold high expectations and hopes for the Lenox Public Schools and the broader Lenox community, and will be watching, available if/when needed, and wishing you all the best. It’s been a privilege and pleasure.”

Eberwein noted that he and Collins have been connecting regularly. “Dr. Collins brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a great personality,” he said.

“The willingness of this community, the people, to lean into the imperfect elements of how we educate and support our students is the only pathway to improvement and transformation," he said. "The outpouring of support and response to, for example, the recent hate/bias incident was overwhelming and demonstrates to me that this community can and will continue to strive for better.”

“While the human condition is, by nature, imperfect, the best we can do is to come together in collaborative discussion, debate, and decision, and I’m confident that will continue to occur across our district as new challenges present,” he said.

Eberwein, 57, of Dalton, was part-time superintendent of the Lee-Tyringham school district for several years until early 2020. He had been superintendent of the Pittsfield Public Schools from July 2008 through June 2012.

From 2012 to 2018, he was the full-time dean of graduate and continuing education at MCLA in North Adams.

During his interim role in Lenox, Eberwein has been working as project manager for the Eight-Town Regional School District Planning Board, which seeks to merge the Berkshire Hills Regional School District — serving Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge — and the Southern Berkshire Regional School District comprising Sheffield and four smaller towns.

He also consults for Berkshire Educational Resources K12 (BERK12), formerly known as the Berkshire County Education Task Force, which focuses on regional solutions.