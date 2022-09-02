Did the Berkshire district attorney's office mishandle a gun possession case, as her rival says? Here are the facts

PITTSFIELD — Timothy Shugrue held up two documents during his final debate this week with Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

The candidate presented them as evidence that Harrington's office goes too easy on defendants charged with gun crimes. “That, to me, is not success,” Shugrue said of such cases.

It wasn't the first time Shugrue brought up Laquan Johnson, a Pittsfield man who in 2021 received two years of probation following a plea deal for a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

Then, in April of this year, police arrested Johnson in connection with a shooting on Von Nida Avenue in Pittsfield, which resulted in the death of 26-year-old Stephan Curley and an injury to a 25-year-old woman. In June, a grand jury indicted Johnson with four felony charges — murder, assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a firearm — and misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of a firearm on that case.

Shugrue has brought up the 2021 plea deal repeatedly in his campaign to unseat Harrington, first in broad terms but recently naming Johnson. At the Berkshire Democratic Brigades' debate in Lenox, he held up a copy of the initial 2020 indictment against Johnson, and the 2021 plea agreement, arguing that a man who could have been taken off the streets now faces a murder charge.

Shugrue claims that if Johnson had been convicted on the initial charges brought against him in 2020, he would have served the mandatory minimum sentence of 18 months in jail and “he wouldn’t have been on the street on April 1.”

Harrington says the claim is unfounded. "There has not been a single shooting in this community [that resulted] because my office has made a mistake in not asking somebody to be held,” she said during a recent PCTV debate.

The Eagle reviewed the 2020 case against Johnson. The court record shows that Harrington’s office pushed for jail time. The decision to grant Johnson probation came from the presiding judge, John A. Agostini.

Here are the facts.

The case

On April 30, 2020, Pittsfield police responded to Glenwood Avenue about a shooting from a vehicle. Police arrived to find that the window of a nearby truck had been shot out. No one was injured.

The responding officer spoke with a witness who described the vehicle used by the suspected shooter. Another officer conducting a search of the area found a car matching the witness' description. The officer pulled the car over and found Johnson in the driver’s seat and David Moody in the passenger seat.

A search of the car revealed an unloaded handgun that Pittsfield police would later say they believe was stolen in Florida. Neither Johnson nor Moody had a license for the gun.

Police conducted a gunshot residue test on both men. They found evidence of residue on Moody’s hands. Johnson and Moody were arrested the same day as the shooting and both were initially indicted on two felony charges — illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property under $1,200. Both pleaded not guilty.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office petitioned that both men be held prior to trial as a danger to the community. Following a dangerousness hearing July 13, 2020, Johnson was released on probation and placed under GPS monitoring. Johnson had been held from his arrest in April 2020 until the dangerousness hearing.

Moody, meantime, was held at the Berkshire County House of Correction.

A year later, Moody — still being held at the jail — accepted a plea deal offered by the DA’s office. Moody pleaded guilty to the firearm and stolen property charge and was sentenced to 2.5 years to 3.5 years in state prison.

In December 2021, Johnson appeared before Judge Agostini to accept a plea deal offered by the DA’s office in his case. The deal offered by prosecutors said that if Johnson pleaded to a lesser illegal possession of a firearm offense, the office would request a year's sentence at the county jail, with a one-year suspended sentence to be served only if Johnson violated the conditions of his parole.

During the plea hearing, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano told the court Johnson and Moody had been joy-riding during the shooting and hadn’t intended to shoot a specific target. He said evidence pointed to Moody as the “actual trigger man.”

Yorlano said that in Johnson’s interactions with probation officers, he had shown himself to be a person who “with structure does well.” But Yorlano said he was asking for some incarceration due to the random nature of the shooting. "I do think a short amount of incarceration is appropriate," he told Agostini.

Johnson’s attorney asked that his client be sentenced to two years probation in exchange for his guilty plea. With no jail time.

Agostini consulted with a probation officer about Johnson’s criminal history and probation. In a recording of the hearing reviewed by The Eagle, the officer could be heard saying “this is a really tough one for me to say that he should go to jail.”

Agostini then told the court that he’d heard from probation, “who seems to be an advocate for the defendant” — and that the office had “seen him turning a corner.” The judge then offered Johnson a different option: if Johnson pleaded guilty to the illegal possession of a firearm, he would be sentenced to two years to the House of Correction with the balance of the sentence suspended for a probationary period of three years.

Agostini said that while Johnson’s juvenile record was “a little daunting,” the judge had been persuaded by the probation officer’s description of “what [Johnson’s] done recently to get to where we are.”

Campaign rhetoric

Harrington says Shugrue has misstated the facts of Johnson’s 2020 case to make it appear the DA’s office has been going easy on gun possession charges.

“The truth is that at all times throughout the case, my office sought to have Mr. Johnson incarcerated. He was held as a danger at our request at the beginning of the case and, at sentencing, we requested that he be sentenced to the House of Correction,” Harrington said in a statement, in response to questions about the case. “The judge simply did not agree with us and chose, as is his right, to sentence him to time served plus probation.”

Shugrue has said throughout the campaign he believes Harrington’s office has a record of reducing gun charges, flagging it at times as the top reason for his candidacy. Shugrue, a former prosecutor-turned defense attorney, said that he would have been “happy to try” the case against Johnson in 2020 as a prosecutor.

“[Johnson’s] the driver and Moody is saying he just got picked up from his girlfriend’s house,” Shugrue said. “[Johnson] is in possession and control, it’s under his dominion and control in his vehicle — he owns that gun. As far as I’m concerned, that’s an easy prosecution case.”

When asked if Moody’s guilty plea on the illegal weapon possession charge changed the calculus of the case, Shugrue said no. “You still could both possess that gun.” He called Moody’s plea “a credibility issue for the jury to determine” if the case had gone to trial.

Harrington defended how her office handled the case. The final charge against Johnson was not a simple illegal possession of ammunition, as Shugrue said in the final debate.

“My opponent also seeks to misinform the public about the handling of the charges in this case. Once again, I will set the record straight.,” Harrington wrote in a statement.

“Mr. Johnson was originally charged with one provision of the illegal gun possession statute and my office amended the charge to a different provision of the illegal gun possession statute that was more appropriate to the facts of the case and would allow us to obtain a conviction,” she said.

Harrington said the amended charge gave the Commonwealth the best “opportunity to seek jail time in this case.”

The Berkshire District Attorney contended in a recent editorial board meeting with The Eagle that her office is “aggressive” in prosecuting gun possession. “We do send people to state prison and the House of Correction for lengthy sentences on these kinds of cases," she said.

"I was disappointed that the judge did not agree to further jail time in this case," she said of the outcome in Agostini's courtroom. "But I respect the judge’s decision and the Probation Department’s role in the sentencing process.”