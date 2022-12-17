Richmond sees another surge in property values. How much will the average property tax bill go up?

RICHMOND — Here's how big a property tax bite Richmond residents can expect, as average single family home values have soared by 22 percent town-wide compared to last year.
Thanks to a 16 percent cut in the tax rate approved by the Select Board Wednesday night, residents with an average-priced property, based on the town’s assessed value, will see their bill for the year rise from $5,710 to $5,870.
That’s an increase of $160, just under 3 percent from Fiscal Year 2022.
Like most Berkshire communities, robust real estate sales last year and earlier this year reflected big increases for what homebuyers were willing to pay. Recently, sales have slowed and prices have stabilized as 30-year mortgage rates topped 7 percent.
In Richmond, the average single-family home was valued at $498,200 last year. This year, it’s $551,700.
In response to higher values and based on the annual town meeting’s approved spending for the current Fiscal Year 2023, the tax rate will drop from $12.73 to $10.66 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Town spending based on funds raised by property taxes is $5,962,000 in the current fiscal year. Nearly 95 percent of the town’s tax base is from residences, since there are only a handful of businesses.
As Regional Tax Assessor Harold Scheid pointed out to the Select Board, actual property taxes vary from house to house based on the size, construction quality, age, condition and location.
Finance Committee Chairman Robert Gniadek voiced “deep disappointment” that a study of a residential tax exemption for the town had not been completed, as he requested last year. Scheid said he had started work on it, but was told to hold off.
“I think it’s important to know what the impacts would be on Richmond,” Gniadek said, adding that he may not necessarily be in favor of the exemption.
Since an override of Proposition 2 1/2 would be needed if the town increases spending based on taxation by more than $140,000 next year, Gniadek asserted that with inflation running at 6 to 8 percent, “we cannot possibly continue to fund our budget adequately with the property tax levels we have today.”
“It would be practical and appropriate to consider a residential tax exemption so people who can least afford a whopping tax increase can at least have some relief,” he said. “We need to look at all aspects of it and then make an intelligent, informed decision.”
Scheid, the regional assessor, agreed to prepare an analysis of the exemption by the end of January as requested by the Select Board and Gniadek.
“The whole concept, in my opinion, is just wrong,” said Select Board Chairman Roger Manzolini. “The thing I hate about it the most is that there’s too much division in this country already, and I don’t want to be part of causing more division. That’s my fundamental objection.”
A residential tax exemption, adopted by 16 out of 351 communities statewide since the law was passed in 1979, shifts the tax burden toward second-home owners. Only full-time residents, living in the town for at least 183 days a year, qualify for the exemption’s benefits.
Depending on a town’s decision, the reduction could be based on exempting from property tax bills anywhere from 10 to 35 percent of a home’s assessed value. All non-residents would end up paying extra, while locals would be savings unless their homes are very expensive, well above $1 million in value.
RTEs, as they’re known, can be adopted by a majority vote of a Select Board or City Council and can be renewed or discarded year by year at the annual tax classification public hearing. But community input can be considered, Manzolini pointed out, and Scheid agreed.
A Proposition 2 1/2 override allows a community to impose taxes above and beyond the automatic 2.5 percent increase allowed annually by state law.
Also on Wednesday, the Select Board named Jodi Hollingsworth as the town’s new tax collector at an annual salary of $65,000. She has held similar positions in Lanesborough and Dalton.