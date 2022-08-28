As a court case on public access to the Hollow Fields Preserve in Richmond continues, is a settlement possible?

RICHMOND — Legal fireworks over a Massachusetts Land Court lawsuit filed by the Berkshire Natural Resources Council in July 2021 over public use and access to the popular hiking trail at its Hollow Fields Preserve continue to erupt.

The environmental group went to court after the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals granted a neighborhood group’s petition to enforce the town’s zoning bylaw then in effect.

The three families residing near the 660-acre preserve argued that the BNRC was illegally using the land in a residential zoning district for hiking, recreation and hunting without a special permit.

The ZBA voted in June 2021 in favor of the neighbors, requiring the council to obtain a special permit, overturning a previous finding by Richmond’s zoning enforcement officer that none was needed. After the BNRC sued the ZBA, the families joined the lawsuit as co-defendants with the zoning board.

After court dates came and went without a resolution, Land Court Judge Robert B. Foster ruled July 1 that the BNRC must post physical signs and a notice on its website that the Perry’s Peak Road trailhead is open only from dawn to dusk, seven days a week, and that it could not hold or advertise any special events at Hollow Fields.

Ahead of the next court date on Sept. 7, the thorny question of whether the town or the neighborhood families own Perry’s Peak Road off Route 41 — a byway that leads to the preserve’s trailhead parking lot — has emerged as a flashpoint.

Although Richmond has maintained and plowed it as a town-owned road and the U.S. Postal Service has delivered mail to the residents for many decades, no legal proof of its status has been discovered.

On Aug. 10, BNRC President Jenny Hansell asked the Select Board to call a special town meeting to “very clearly establish that it’s a public road” by taking it through eminent domain or an easement.

That law grants the government the right to take private property for public use, with compensation paid to private owners, who still would have three years to file another lawsuit to block the land-taking.

BNRC attorney Mark Bobrowski cautioned that without an easement, and with the Land Court lawsuit still pending, public access to the Hollow Fields trailhead would be jeopardized.

Despite an assertion by neighborhood resident Jamie Grossman that BNRC has blocked consideration of a potential out-of-court settlement, Bobrowski asserted that there have been “lengthy discussions and we have made an honest attempt at negotiating a settlement.”

At Wednesday’s Select Board meeting, Pittsfield attorney Matthew Mozian, representing the neighborhood Caligari, Grossman and Morse families at Land Court, fired back.

Mozian’s main points:

• His clients have been open to a meaningful settlement to work out differences with the BNRC all along, but there have been no meetings or “significant trading of positions.”

• After Foster, the Land Court judge, urged the two sides to settle, the neighborhood group proposed conditions “in the spirit of sitting down and having a negotiation. Those conditions ranged from relocating or closing the Hollow Fields trail, changing the hours of public access and the uses, having the BNRC take responsibility for enforcement, and not expanding the current six-car parking lot.”

• The BNRC’s response, according to Mozian, was to propose expanding the parking lot, posting staff or volunteers during busy weekends in the fall to prevent on-street parking, setting up screening to keep dogs away from the adjacent horse farm, and shielding parked cars from the neighbors.

“They wouldn’t talk about hours, uses, special events and most importantly, they wouldn’t discuss the concept of enforcement and taking responsibility for the trailhead and the people who use it,” Mozian asserted.

He also maintained that his clients have claimed Perry’s Peak Road as a private way since last November, but not as a response to last May’s annual town meeting.

That’s where residents voted 233-62 to approve a Planning Board zoning bylaw amendment guaranteeing by-right public access to conserved land throughout town, including Hollow Fields as well as to open spaces of five acres or more, unless posted by property owners.

But the state attorney-general’s office has still not ruled on the legality of that revised bylaw.

At the end of Wednesday’s board meeting, Selectman Neal Pilson stated on behalf of the board that “with respect to Perry’s Peak Road, we are deferring any action on eminent domain or prescriptive easement at this time. We reserve the right to review the matter again at a later date.”

According to Select Board Chairman Roger Manzolini, there’s still a “good opportunity for a settlement to take place.”