Audit of Berkshire Mall district flags steps to improve efficiency, accountability

LANESBOROUGH — The state auditor says in a report Thursday that the Baker Hill Road District now has a written contract with its attorney and will again seek competitive bids to maintain the road that links routes 7 and 8. In addition, the district filed a missing annual report and promises to comply with conflict of interest training.
The nine-page report says the audit examined the calendar years 2019 and 2020 in order to ensure the best use of public resources.
“We believe the Baker Hill Road District should competitively procure road maintenance services to achieve the best value available,” Auditor Suzanne M. Bump said in a statement. “As an entity that is funded through tax assessments on businesses in the district, it is their responsibility to ensure they are effectively and efficiently utilizing every public dollar spent."
The district was formed in 1989 and is run by a three-member committee whose current members are William Prendergast, Henry Sayers and John Goerlach. Its yearly budget — $772,411 in 2019 and $788,519 in 2020 — is based on taxing mall-area businesses.
The failure to file a 2019 annual report violated a state law and meant, according to Bump’s office, that “the prudential committee did not have the information necessary to adequately review and assess [the district’s] activities.”
The district and its attorney, Mark Siegars, blamed the failure to file a report in 2020 on the advent of the pandemic. The annual report for 2019 was filed Nov. 10.
Members of the district provided documents in the course of the audit. The report notes that changes have already been made.
They include a new written contract between the district and its longtime attorney. The audit reports that Siegars was paid $199,119 in the two years examined. Of that, $60,000 came from a monthly retainer of $2,500 and $139,119 from billing at $200 an hour.
While use of a written contract is recommended by the state, it was not required for the district. Siegars and the district later reached a written agreement, though the audit report notes it does not carry and end date.
“A formal, written contract ensures that all the terms and conditions, including the contract’s duration and each party’s duties and responsibilities, are documented,” the report says.
The district has agreed to discuss adding a time frame to Siegars' contract, according to the report.
Bump’s team found that district did not ensure that its employees and committee members had received training designed to avoid conflicts of interest, a deficiency the district blamed on inadequate notice by a town official. The district says it now lists on its yearly calendar the need to do so.
Since 2014, the district has not sought competitive bids for road maintenance and other work under its purview. Officials told Bump’s office that the district stopped seeking outside bids after drawing one response in 2014.
It is not required to seek competitive bids, but Bump’s report says that practice provides “the best value” for public resources.
The district has instead used the town of Lanesborough’s road crew to plow snow and perform other work, paying the town $104,318 in 2019 and $124,244 in 2020 for that service.
Bump’s office says the district should again seek bids and it has agreed, writing to the office: “We will solicit bids to see if we can achieve savings in our road maintenance budget.”