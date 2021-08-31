BECKET — On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, Ashley Stolba, undersecretary of housing and economic development, were given a tour of the new internet infrastructure in Becket by Jamie Cincotta, utility foreman of Whip City Fiber.
This spring, after more than six years of work, Becket began connecting residents to a municipally owned broadband network.
The story of this Berkshire County town’s long slog to high-speed internet service added a celebrity page Tuesday, when Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials came by to tout the effort. The network is being paid for through a $3 million state grant and municipal borrowing.
The Becket project faced many delays and challenges. One setback came when Eversource and Verizon fell behind in preparing utility poles to receive fiber. The network’s construction company, Sertex, was hit by weather delays.
Robert D. Gross, manager of the town’s Municipal Light Plant, has said the network, which will cover more than 100 miles of town roads, will not be complete until next summer. For information on signing up, visit becketbroadband.org.