Barbara Davis-Hassan has formally denied conflict of interest allegations in connection with the sale of the Berkshire Mall

BOSTON — A Lanesborough town official has formally denied conflict of interest allegations made by the State Ethics Commission.
Barbara Davis-Hassan is the target of an investigation regarding her dealings with the Berkshire Mall as a Realtor while also serving in her official capacity.
Davis-Hassan, a member of the town Planning Board and chair of the Lanesborough Economic Development Authority, is also a candidate for Lenox Select Board in next week's town election. She also serves as a member of the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
The Ethics Commission, in a statement released last month, accused Davis-Hassan of multiple conflicts of interest, including one stemming from the $8 million sale of the mall, in which she received a $240,000 commission, as well as her efforts to rezone the mall as a Planning Board member.
In a six-page response submitted June 7, attorney Stephen Orlando states that Davis-Hassan “relied upon the advice and guidance provided by the State Ethics Commission and Lanesborough Town Manager.”
Orlando said his client “provided all necessary disclosures regarding potential conflicts of interest.”
In a virtual conference Tuesday, Thomas Connors, a member of the State Ethics Commission, set a November date for an adjudicatory hearing in Boston at the commission’s office. Davis-Hassan did not attend Tuesday’s hearing; she was represented by Orlando.
In the answer, Orlando denied the allegation Davis-Hassan had a financial interest in rezoning the mall stemming from her exclusive marketing agreement with the prior owner, Durga Property Owners Inc. of Ohio.
Orlando also cited her position on the Lanesborough Economic Development Committee as providing special municipal employee status, and said she was entitled to certain protections from certain portions of the state conflict of interest law based on that status.
Tuesday’s pre-hearing conference was a brief procedural meeting to set up scheduling dates.
Connors asked Orlando and Candies Pruitt, staff counsel in the State Ethics Commission’s enforcement division, a series of questions. Also attending was Norah Mallam, a lawyer in the State Ethics Commission’s legal division. It took less than 15 minutes.
Connors first asked whether there was potential for settlement.
“I see the response has been the parties are open to settlement,” Connors said, asking for further clarification.
Orlando said there has been “some discussion,” but nothing further. Pruitt concurred.
Dispositive motions, seeking an immediate ruling of the case without further hearing, are due July 14; opposition to those motions is due July 28. And any reply is due Aug. 4. Both lawyers said they would be filing such motions.
The adjudicatory hearing, which is estimated to take two to three days, was originally scheduled for Aug. 10 to comply with a 45-day deadline. Connors said the hearing can take place later, provided both the commission and Davis-Hassan agree to it.
Pruitt said a third day may be needed “unless we can reach stipulations,” meaning an agreed-upon set of facts between the commission and Davis-Hassan. “And we won’t know that for some time.”
Connors set the adjudicatory hearing for Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, with the possibility of holding a third date if needed.
Neither Pruit nor Orlando anticipated discovery issues. Both wanted to maintain the right to take a deposition, and Orlando said he needed to confer with his client regarding that.
Connors set a deadline of Aug. 15 for both lawyers to inform him if depositions are being scheduled so as not to delay the Nov. 2 adjudicatory hearing. Connors set a deadline for a list of witnesses 21 days prior to the opening of the Nov. 2 hearing.
If the State Ethics Commission prevails, Davis-Hassan could be fined up to $10,000 per violation.
Neither Davis-Hassan nor Orlando could be reached for comment.