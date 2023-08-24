Barbara Davis-Hassan agrees to resolve a conflict of interest investigation and pay a fine over Berkshire Mall sale

LANESBOROUGH — Realtor Barbara Davis-Hassan will pay a civil penalty of $30,000 to the state for violating conflict of interest law as part of a settlement that is not yet final.
Davis-Hassan, who is chair of the town’s Economic Development Committee and a member of the Planning Board, signed the agreement July 21 following negotiations with the state Ethics Commission’s enforcement division.
Davis-Hassan admitted to violating two portions of the conflict of interest law on multiple occasions by acting as both a municipal employee and a Realtor regarding two real estate sales: the $8 million sale of the Berkshire Mall on July 29, 2022, and the $250,000 sale of 20 Williamstown Road on Aug. 27, 2020.
Her commission on the Berkshire Mall sale was $240,000; the commission on the Williamstown Road sale was $25,000. That property is now known as the Village at Greylock.
The state Ethics Commission began a preliminary inquiry July 29, 2021, into Davis-Hassan's possible conflict of interest violations. About 17 months later, the preliminary inquiry concluded. Then, on May 13, the full state Ethics Commission "found reasonable cause," setting the stage for a public settlement.
Davis-Hassan sent a written statement to The Eagle regarding the disposition agreement.
“As many Lanesborough citizens know, I am in recovery from a cancer diagnosis and treatments,” she wrote Thursday. “It would be detrimental to my physical and mental well-being to proceed with a trial in Boston. I do not believe it would be in anyone’s best interest to continue dragging this out. Therefore, I have made the difficult decision to sign a settlement agreement related to this case. I know that I have always served the Town of Lanesborough ethically and lawfully and will continue to do so in the future. While I am disappointed that I could not present my side of the story at trial, I am relieved to put this matter behind me and continue focusing on improving Lanesborough’s future.”
Thus far this year, public civil penalties at the state Ethics Commission have ranged, with the largest being $70,000 in March.
According to the agreement, while serving as chair of the town Economic Development Committee, Davis-Hassan acted as an agent for Berkshire Mall owner Durga Property Holdings Inc. in connection with its Baker Hill Road District taxes, a proposed dissolution of the district, Durga’s application for property tax abatement, and a water and sewer infrastructure grant for the mall. Each time she did so, she violated Section 17(c) of the conflict of interest law.
Chapter 268A, Section 17(c) bars municipal employees from acting “as agent or attorney for anyone in connection with any particular matter in which the same city or town is a party or has a direct and substantial interest.”
In addition, “By participating as a Planning Board member in a proposal to rezone the Mall, while having an exclusive agreement with Durga to lease space in, or to sell the Mall, Davis-Hassan violated [section] 19.” That section of the law bars municipal employees from participating in “a particular matter” in which they or their family members have a financial interest.
The maximum penalty for each violation is a fine of up to $10,000, or a state prison term of up to 5 years, or jail of 2 and a half years, or both.
“By participating as a Planning Board member in a proposal to rezone the Williamstown Road property while serving as the listing agent for the property, Davis-Hassan violated [Section] 19,” the disposition agreement reads.
Terms of Davis-Hassan's disposition agreement require a vote of the state Ethics Commission, likely to take place at its Sept. 21 meeting.