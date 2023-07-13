Barbara Davis-Hassan is in negotiations with the State Ethics Commission

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

LANESBOROUGH — The state Ethics Commission is in active negotiations with Barbara Davis-Hassan, whom it has targeted for her dealings with the Berkshire Mall as a Realtor while also serving in municipal capacities.

Davis-Hassan is a member of the Lanesborough Planning Board and the Lanesborough Economic Development Authority. She is also a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The Ethics Commission, in a statement released in May, accused Davis-Hassan of multiple conflicts of interest, including one stemming from the $8 million sale of the mall, in which she received a $240,000 commission, as well as her efforts to rezone the mall as a Planning Board member.

In a six-page response submitted June 7, attorney Stephen Orlando states that Davis-Hassan “relied upon the advice and guidance provided by the state Ethics Commission and Lanesborough Town Manager.”

In a virtual conference June 14, Thomas Connors, a member of the state Ethics Commission, set a November date for an adjudicatory hearing in Boston at the commission’s office. Davis-Hassan did not attend Tuesday’s hearing; she was represented by Orlando.

The joint motion to stay adjudicatory proceedings until July 21 “in order to engage in settlement negotiations,” was filed June 30 by Orlando and Candies Pruitt, staff counsel for the State Ethics Commission.

Connors allowed the motion on July 5.

“In the event that the parties are unable to reach a settlement by that date [July 21],” dispositive motions, those seeking an immediate ruling of the case without further hearing, are due July 28.

Opposition to such motions is due by Aug. 4 and any replies are due Aug. 11.

Other dates in the case are remaining unchanged.

Davis-Hassan ran unsuccessfully for Select Board this spring.

She could not be reached immediately for comment.

Orlando was reached briefly by phone, but the connection failed.