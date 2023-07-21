Barbara Davis-Hassan reaches settlement with State Ethics Commission

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

LANESBOROUGH — Realtor and local official Barbara Davis-Hassan, who was the target of a State Ethics Commission investigation regarding the sale of the Berkshire Mall, has reached a settlement with the state.

Davis-Hassan is a member of the Lanesborough Planning Board and the Lanesborough Economic Development Authority. She is also a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The Ethics Commission, in a statement released in May, accused Davis-Hassan of multiple conflicts of interest, including one stemming from the $8 million sale of the mall, in which she received a $240,000 commission, as well as her efforts to rezone the mall as a Planning Board member.

In a six-page response submitted June 7, attorney Stephen Orlando states that Davis-Hassan “relied upon the advice and guidance provided by the state Ethics Commission and Lanesborough Town Manager.”

Late Thursday, a joint motion to stay adjudicatory proceedings was filed with the State Ethics Commission by its attorneys and Davis-Hassan’s lawyer, Stephen Orlando, saying, “They have reached a settlement and anticipate filing a disposition agreement and a joint motion to dismiss within 21 days.”

The deadline for such negotiations was 5 p.m. Friday.

By reaching a settlement, Davis-Hassan avoids a Nov. 5 hearing.

Davis-Hassan’s lawyer, Stephen Orlando, declined to comment when reached Friday.

Davis-Hassan declined to comment until the agreement is public.

The settlement still needs approval from the State Ethics Commission and will be made public after it is approved.