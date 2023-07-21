<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara Davis-Hassan reaches settlement with State Ethics Commission

Barbara Davis-Hassan speaks during Lanesborough's annual town meeting June 13.

Barbara Davis-Hassan has denied violating state conflict of interest law as alleged by the state Ethics Commission. She has reached a settlement with the state.

 JANE KAUFMAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Start the day with the lastest headlines

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

LANESBOROUGH — Realtor and local official Barbara Davis-Hassan, who was the target of a State Ethics Commission investigation regarding the sale of the Berkshire Mall, has reached a settlement with the state.

Davis-Hassan is a member of the Lanesborough Planning Board and the Lanesborough Economic Development Authority. She is also a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Download PDF Hassan State Ethics Commission joint motion

The Ethics Commission, in a statement released in May, accused Davis-Hassan of multiple conflicts of interest, including one stemming from the $8 million sale of the mall, in which she received a $240,000 commission, as well as her efforts to rezone the mall as a Planning Board member.

In a six-page response submitted June 7, attorney Stephen Orlando states that Davis-Hassan “relied upon the advice and guidance provided by the state Ethics Commission and Lanesborough Town Manager.”

Late Thursday, a joint motion to stay adjudicatory proceedings was filed with the State Ethics Commission by its attorneys and Davis-Hassan’s lawyer, Stephen Orlando, saying, “They have reached a settlement and anticipate filing a disposition agreement and a joint motion to dismiss within 21 days.”

The deadline for such negotiations was 5 p.m. Friday.

Barbara Davis-Hassan is in negotiations with the State Ethics Commission

By reaching a settlement, Davis-Hassan avoids a Nov. 5 hearing.

Davis-Hassan’s lawyer, Stephen Orlando, declined to comment when reached Friday.

Davis-Hassan declined to comment until the agreement is public.

The settlement still needs approval from the State Ethics Commission and will be made public after it is approved.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all