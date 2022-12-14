Pittsfield City Council okays purchase of Barker Road properties ending a 20-year development 'nightmare' for neighbors

PITTSFIELD — The purchase of 52-acres off of Barker Road received City Council approval Tuesday night ending what some city leaders called 20 years of development “nightmares” for neighboring residents.

“This is just going to be a place where people can come and enjoy, take a walk and enjoy nature at its finest hour,” said Jim Conant, Ward 4 City Councilor and Conservation Commission chair.

Jim McGrath, the city’s park, open space and natural resource program manager, told the council conversations around and work on the land will be “a priority in the calendar year 2023.”

Three lots — with “pristine waters” and “mature urban forest” in the heart of Pittsfield — will be sold to the city for $400,000 by the current property owners Saw Mill School Nominee Realty Trust.

City officials have spent the last year lining up funding for the project. In September, the city received $280,000 from the state’s Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity (LAND) grant program. The Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee each agreed to contribute $50,000 from their funds.

That left a $20,000 gap to be accounted for Tuesday night. Mayor Linda Tyer proposed using $20,000 in city bond premiums to cover the last bit of funding that stood between the city and the new park land.

While the eight councilors in attendance at the council’s final meeting of the year unanimously passed a resolution to pursue the project, Councilor at large Karen Kalinowsky opposed the funding proposal.

“I think that the idea of the plan is good. I think getting the property into conservation is good. I just don’t think putting any city money toward it should happen,” Kalinowsky said. “If the mayor wants this to go through I think she should use $20,000 out of the ARPA funds.”

Finance Director Matthew Kerwood told the council in response to several questions from Kalinowsky that the purchase of the Barker Road properties will “cost the taxpayer nothing. Nothing.”

“This is proposing to use money that we already have, that we’ve obtained through the sale of bonds to fund 5 percent of this project costs,” Kerwood said.

The remaining councilors rallied in support of the project saying the $20,000 in bond premiums was a small price to pay in what had become a decades long struggle over the future of the properties.

In 2019, a solar developer proposed clearing the lots along Barker Road to create a 4-megawatt solar facility. Neighbors along Velma Avenue pushed back against the development proposal and a month later the city banned solar developments in residential neighborhoods. Failure to secure the required wetland permits ultimately led the project to be nixed.

Prior to that, the council considered plans to build a waste transfer station on the property.

Ward 5 Councilor Patrick Kavey said that since joining the Council in 2019, he’s fielded calls from constituents about the parcels.

Kavey said that residents living around the lots have been using the land to hike and ride their ATVs, butting heads against the private property owners who wanted the residents removed from their land.

City leaders now plan to preserve the land in perpetuity as conservation land. There’s talk of creating a small trail system that would connect with the South County Berkshire High Road and an envisioned riverwalk at the heart of Pittsfield.

“I really can't think of a better way for the city to spend its resources than this when the other options that we’ve had on the table would have significantly impacted the neighborhoods around there in a very negative way,” Kavey said.

Councilor at large Pete White added his support to the project as well saying the city’s plans to create conservation space on the land would “put to bed 20 years of nightmares for these residents.”

“If it was my backyard, I would be pretty happy to know that I don't have to worry about what is going to be the next horrible project proposed for this area,” White said.