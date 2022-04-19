BCC will spend $10 million to replace windows, remove caulking with PCBs

PITTSFIELD — After waiting years for help, Berkshire Community College now has the money to deal with a longstanding environmental concern.
The college will replace old windows, ridding two major buildings of caulking that contains a probable carcinogen that’s notorious in Pittsfield due to pollution by the General Electric Co.: polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.
In 2009, the college found that PCBs were present in building materials, including exterior caulking of some windows and in construction joints on college structures.
The college announced Tuesday it will receive $10 million from the state to replace windows in the Koussevitzky Arts Center and the Jonathan Edwards Library that contain caulking with PCBs.
Andrea Wadsworth, the college’s vice president of administration and finance, confirmed in a statement the problem with the caulking was discovered more than a decade ago. She said that since then, BCC has worked with the state and with the Environmental Protection Agency to deal with the problem.
“Sixty years ago, the dangers of PCBs as they relate to construction projects were unknown,” Wadsworth said in the statement.
PCBs were banned in 1977, after the BCC campus was built in the 1970s, according to Eagle archives. PCBs were used as an ingredient in caulking used to weatherproof windows.
According to the EPA, caulk with PCBs was often used to seal areas around bricks and masonry, as well as around metal window frames.
"PCB exposure to building occupants may occur through inhalation of PCBs that have off-gassed into the air from both manufactured sources and secondary sources," the EPA says in a Q&A on the issue. "Building occupants may also be exposed to PCBs through the ingestion of PCB-containing dust and residues present on building surfaces transferred from hand to mouth."
Wadsworth said funding from the state’s Critical Building Infrastructure Program will enable the school to meet a commitment to the EPA “and to continue to provide a safe environment for our students, faculty and staff.”
BCC is one of four smaller colleges to get a total of $60.5 million for capital improvements. The work is expected to take up to 18 months. Other campuses, including Salem State University, split $120 million for more ambitious projects to modernize buildings and propel studies in science and technology fields.
The money comes from a $3.9 billion capital bond bill that Gov. Charlie Baker signed in 2018.
When the caulking was discovered in 2009, BCC officials hoped for quick work to remove the materials, with one saying in August 2009 that the caulking would be taken out during that academic year. The college sent letters to students and their families notifying them about the discovery.