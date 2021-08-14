PITTSFIELD — For kids in the West Side neighborhood, a new basketball tournament has made Dorothy Amos Park a hot spot to hangout and play ball.
The tournament, "Beat the Streets," was launched by Dashine Moore in August as a way to give kids an outlet for their energy and keep them out of trouble.
"There's a lot of gun violence going on in all neighborhoods, but especially in the West Side," Moore said. "When I was growing up here what kept us and saved a lot of us from getting in trouble was sports."
Moore proposed a simple basketball tournament, but it's become so much more than that since Beat the Streets started. He said the weekly games have hosted local musicians at halftime and the games — every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday night — have consistently drawn about 75 to 100 people.
"My main focus is to just kind of slow down the violence that's happening here and just show kids that they're talented in a different way," Moore said. "The kids have always been our future, we need to focus on them again."
The league consists of four teams of 14 to 17-year-olds and four teams of players 18 and older. On Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon, Moore has secured the park's court for open court play for kids 14-years-old and younger. The inaugural season is set to culminate on Sept. 3 with finals from 6-9 p.m. The winning teams and MVPs in each age division will receive a trophy from the season.