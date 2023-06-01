The Becket Arts Center is ramping up with a year-round season of programming, becoming something 'unique and special'

BECKET — The Becket Arts Center, which has long catered to Berkshire County’s summer set, is stepping up its programming on a year-round basis.

Inside the Greek-styled 168-year-old Seminary Hall, visible change has already taken place fueled in part by changes behind the scenes and walls of the building.

The gift shop, which was previously at the back of the building, has moved to the front. The rest of that room is set up as an art studio and demonstration space with a three-bay sink, easels, some finished pieces and chairs in rows.

The back room, formerly the gift shop, is now an art lounge, with room for a solo art show. There’s a piano in the corner of that room.

On the second floor, accessible by steps or an elevator, the main hall and stage functions both as performance space and as a much larger exhibit space. It has painted copper ceilings and a wooden floor along with large windows.

Seminary Hall was built as a school in 1855. The Becket Arts Center has been leasing it from the town since 1976.

In May there was a children’s art show by students at the Becket Washington Elementary School, reupping an annual tradition that was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s grades of kids who don’t remember their artwork hanging in the gallery because it hadn’t happened in the time they were in school,” said Jenn Beatty, executive director of the Becket Arts Center. She is one of two professionals who now run the organization.

The Becket Arts Center was founded in 1968 and incorporated as a non-profit in 1970. “Our vision is a community connected through art and cultural experiences,” according to its website.

Seminary Hall hasn’t had central heat in recent memory, meaning that the Becket Arts Center, could only schedule programming during the summer. Halfway through the winter, installation of a heating, air-conditioning and ventilation system was complete, and the Becket Arts Center held its first cold-weather events including a reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” some musical performances, and a one-man show called “The Show” in March.

Beatty said she hopes the venue can function as a platform for stage one productions — by performers who may want audience feedback before attempting to launch performances in larger venues.

There is a summer music series planned, along with lectures, art demonstrations, poetry readings, and theatrical performances.

Actor Ken Cheeseman first walked into the Becket Arts Center during the COVID-19 pandemic to see if the building had a decent internet connection. He needed a better connection in order to teach via Zoom during the shutdown.

“Their internet was just as bad as ours was at home,” Cheeseman said. “So that opened up a conversation,” leading to Cheeseman and his wife, Paula Langton, becoming involved. Some of their friends who have homes in Becket decided to as well.

“The summer crowd gets a lot of great stuff in the Berkshires,” he said, listing summer theater companies and Jacob’s Pillow. “Fortunately, everybody was into this idea of really making it for the full community.”

Now, that the building can be used in all four seasons, he said, “Our plan is to really start to get some stuff going for the off-season as well.”

While the elevator was installed several years ago, and the HVAC and electrical work are finished, there is more work to be done on the building.

Beatty is hoping an engineering study costing up to $10,000 can determine the best course of action to repair the two entrances to the building, which have both been water damaged. That problem was identified by an insulation contractor who said he could not insulate in certain areas of the building because of the presence of moisture.

Voters at the May 13 annual town meeting approved the expense.

Roberta Goldman, a local resident who ran the Becket Arts Center as a volunteer years ago, said she’s wowed by the work of Beatty and the current board.

“It schlepped along,” she said, contrasting the Becket Arts Center of years ago with its current incarnation. “It was always welcoming, but it was funky. Now it’s something unique and special.”