Cannabis company moving forward with plans to build a grow facility in Becket after legal appeal settled

BECKET — A cannabis company is moving forward with plans to grow marijuana indoors on Quarry Road after a legal appeal from neighbors objecting to the farm was settled earlier this month.

Last year, the town's Planning Board voted in a rare split decision to give TetraHydra AgTek LLC a special permit for an indoor growing facility. A group of several dozen neighbors appealed the board's decision in Land Court, arguing, among other points, that it didn't fit the neighborhood.

On June 2, the case was dismissed with prejudice — meaning it can't be retried — by voluntary agreement of the neighbors, the company and the Planning Board.

The cannabis farm is going through the Cannabis Control Commission licensing process before it can open.

"TetraHydra is excited to be an involved and productive member of the Becket business community and looks forward to beginning operations," the company's attorney, Joshua Segal of Lawson & Weitzen LLP, said in a statement.

No money was exchanged between the parties as part of the resolution, according to a brief agreement filed in Land Court. There was also a private agreement signed, but what exactly the business and the neighbors appealing agreed to, neither side will say.

Both parties' lawyers declined to provide any details on what the private agreement contained. The neighbors decided they didn't want to share the details, their attorney, Mitchell Greenwald, told The Eagle.

Greenwald alluded to his clients getting some wins in the agreement through. "Dismissal doesn't mean we walk away with nothing," he said.

The Becket Planning Board was also named in the suit. The town's attorney, Joel Bard of KP Law, said the plaintiffs and TetraHydra worked out the settlement agreement. He said he did not have details and declined to comment further.

The farm plans to grow cannabis in a 31,000-square-foot greenhouse, it told the town in presenting its plans last year. As part of the approval from the town, the business agreed to, among other provisions, track odor and use trees to screen the greenhouse.