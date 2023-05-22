<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In Becket, Jeff Piemont wins for Select Board and Ann Krawet fends off challenges for Planning Board

IMG_8089.jpg

Jeff Piemont won a seat on Becket's Select Board and Planning Board member Ann Krawet held off two challengers in Saturday's annual town elections in Becket.

 JANE KAUFMAN - THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

BECKET — With 90 percent of the vote, Jeff Piemont prevailed over Robert Ronzio for an open seat on the Select Board in Saturday’s town election.

Piemont won 176 votes to serve a three-year term. He will fill the seat vacated by Michael Lavery. Ronzio got 18 votes.

Planning Board member Ann Krawet, meanwhile, easily fended off a challenge from both Michael Lavery and Diana Mott. With 112 votes, Krawet got nearly double the number of Lavery, who garnered 58. Mott trailed with 21.

Several candidates were reelected in unopposed races, including Town Clerk Robin Mathiesen, who was previously appointed to fill an unexpired term.

Mathiesen said 195 of the town’s 1,591 voters cast ballots in the election. There were several write-ins on ballots, mostly for Mickey Mouse and Santa.

Meanwhile, the Select Board will appoint a successor for cemetary commissioner William Cavanaugh, who died recently. His term would have expired in 2025. 

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all