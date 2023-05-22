In Becket, Jeff Piemont wins for Select Board and Ann Krawet fends off challenges for Planning Board

BECKET — With 90 percent of the vote, Jeff Piemont prevailed over Robert Ronzio for an open seat on the Select Board in Saturday’s town election.
Piemont won 176 votes to serve a three-year term. He will fill the seat vacated by Michael Lavery. Ronzio got 18 votes.
Planning Board member Ann Krawet, meanwhile, easily fended off a challenge from both Michael Lavery and Diana Mott. With 112 votes, Krawet got nearly double the number of Lavery, who garnered 58. Mott trailed with 21.
Several candidates were reelected in unopposed races, including Town Clerk Robin Mathiesen, who was previously appointed to fill an unexpired term.
Mathiesen said 195 of the town’s 1,591 voters cast ballots in the election. There were several write-ins on ballots, mostly for Mickey Mouse and Santa.
Meanwhile, the Select Board will appoint a successor for cemetary commissioner William Cavanaugh, who died recently. His term would have expired in 2025.