Becket voters clinch Central Berkshire Regional School District's budget and approve short-term rental tax

BECKET — Central Berkshire Regional School District clinched support for its operating budget at Becket’s annual town meeting Saturday after a voter posed a single question to Superintendent Leslie Blake-Davis.
Why had Hinsdale voters rejected the budget on Wednesday?
Blake-Davis explained that Hinsdale (and Windsor’s) more than 4 percent increase to the $30.3 million operating budget was a “state-required contribution,” a component that was “out of our control.”
Becket’s $2.59 million share of the regional school district’s operating budget represents a 2.9 percent increase to the town.
The unanimous vote came as part of the endorsement of the town’s nearly $7.43 million operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. That figure represents a 6.2 percent increase from the current fiscal year and contains across-the-board raises of 7.5 percent for town employees.
There were questions about other line items within the budget and about the impact on the tax rate if all spending items are approved.
Finance Committee Chair Dan Parnell estimated that the tax rate might rise by about 40 cents from the current rate of $10.76 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
“There is a big increase in the budget,” Parnell said.
By majority vote, residents added Becket to the list of Berkshire County towns adopting a 6 percent excise tax for short-term rentals.
Diana Mott, owner of Berkshire Lakeside Lodge, said she felt the town was “targeting” her and the Becket Motel.
But Purr McEwen, who studied the impact of the tax on 20 towns in Berkshire County and on businesses in them, said the local excise tax has not had any impact on the hospitality business and that in neighboring Otis, which has 81 rental units, while raising $75,000. Becket has 88 rental units, McEwen said.
Bob Healey, who lives in Otis and rental property in Lee, confirmed McEwen’s position.
“If we don’t pass it, all you’re doing is subsidizing people’s vacations,” he said.
There was light applause.
By a majority, voters approved a transfer of $25,000 to assist Great Barrington-based Construct Inc. in developing affordable housing at 50 Dawn Drive. They rejected a similar request for $10,000 to construct affordable housing in Lenox by Pennrose LLC of Kingston, Pa.
Voters approved a citizens petition to change the state flag and seal of Massachusetts from Alvin Blake and rejected another petition from Select Board member Michael Lavery to protect adult access to entheogenic plants, also known as magic mushrooms, which are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. Police Chief Kris McDonough spoke against that.
Voters approved all other spending items, including $530,174 for the ambulance service, $350,000 for a Western Star 47X dump truck for the Highway Department, $28,163 to restore and replace the cupola at Town Hall, $10,000 to assess water damage at the Becket Arts Center, and $8,700 for a trail extension and to build a bridge as part of Esau’s Heel walking path at Jacob’s Well.