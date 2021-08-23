DALTON — When Wahconah Regional High School students begin classes in their old building next week, it’s possible the big new structure next door will have a temporary certificate of occupancy.
But what’s merely possible doesn’t cut it in cases like this. That’s why Superintendent Leslie Blake-Davis says she decided to delay use of the new high school until Oct. 12, even though teachers had packed up their old classrooms and expected to begin the year in the new $72.72 million structure.
“We just decided to give ourselves more time,” Blake-Davis said in a recent interview. “We are almost there.”
Last week, half a month from the planned Sept. 1 start, the construction team was still waiting for signs designating handicap emergency exits to arrive. Without them, the new school, now standing beside its predecessor on Old Windsor Road, would not have been given a temporary certificate of occupancy, said Richard Peters of Hinsdale, co-chair of the Wahconah School Building Committee.
“They couldn’t assure us that everything would come in on time,” Peters said. “The safe bet was to go to the old school. It made more sense to take the safe route.”
Once that sign arrives, and other tasks are ticked off, the temporary certificate of occupancy would be issued, Blake-Davis and Peters say, possibly this week. "Our construction team is in communication with the necessary inspectors and that they are working quickly toward this end," Blake-Davis said Monday.
The two leaders expect the full certificate of occupancy to follow. They have Oct. 4 earmarked as the date that document should be in hand.
For Principal Aaron Robb, the decision to delay opening means teachers may be working, in their old classrooms, out of boxes they packed up June 17. “It was an event,” he said of that day. “We said our proper goodbyes to the old school.”
Make that the long goodbye.
Robb said art, science, tech and shop classes will have to deal with not having full access to equipment for a few weeks.
By delaying use of the new school for five weeks, Robb and his team will be able to provide orientations for students, something they would have had to skip if the building opened for use Sept. 1. Teachers would have received a "rushed" orientation, he said, but will now have more time to get acclimated to their new spaces.
As of last week, school staff was adjusting the online classroom management system, known as Power School, to list both the initial classrooms, in the old building, and the new ones to be used starting in October.
“It’s not a catastrophic situation in that regard,” Robb said. “It’s not the end of the world to be going back into the old school.”
Barr & Barr, the construction firm hired to build the school, faced procurement delays related to the pandemic. “Barr & Barr could not have worked any faster than they have,” Robb said.
Faced with materials shortages, the company got creative. “They basically found stuff on the internet and brought it in,” Peters said.
This summer’s wet weather also delayed aspects of construction, including the pouring of cement sidewalks in front of the building. Though the project faced some higher costs, the amounts involved are covered by contingencies built into the contract, Peters said. That contract was signed before the pandemic hit the U.S.
The district includes Becket, Cummington, Dalton, Hinsdale, Peru, Washington and Windsor. After a state reimbursement, the school’s cost to the towns will be $41.33 million.
Last week, about 300 people visited the 60-year-old school to say another goodbye, a turnout that included members of early classes as well as this year's graduates, Robb said. He said people were understanding about the unexpected delay. "That's a testament to our community and how they see this project," he said. But they are eager.
"People are dying to get into the new building," Robb said.