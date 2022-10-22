Berkshire Black Economic Council holds speed networking event to increase the visibility of Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses in the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD — About 15 years ago, Hayford Osafo started Integrity Tax and Accounting Services from his basement after he noticed that people around him needed bookkeeping help.

Now his office on Tyler Street offers accounting and financial services and help for those starting businesses, he told a group of about half a dozen people representing other Berkshire businesses potentially interested in his services.

Osafo was one of many Black business owners at a the Berkshire Black Economic Council's speed networking event on Saturday at Bousquet Mountain.

The event aimed to increase the visibility of Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses in the Berkshires, said A.J. Enchill, president and executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council.

About 15 Black-owned businesses came on Saturday to present and 89 people registered to network with them, including representatives from colleges, nonprofits, banks and other private-sector industries around the county, Enchill said.

Businesses that attended to listen and talk with Black-owned businesses are interested in increasing diversity in their suppliers of products and services, Enchill said.

That's important for Black entrepreneurs, as it can "stimulate growth for entrepreneurs and expand their network," he said.

Growing up in Pittsfield, he saw his father Alfred Enchill run Elegant Stitches, which has been open for more than two decades.

Enchill founded the council last year. "I saw the need for Black businesses to advocate for themselves in order to advance local and state policy initiatives," he said.

The council now has an office in Pittsfield and is planning to do technical assistance workshops. "We are a chamber for Black businesses," he said.

Among other goals, the council aims to increase the number of Black-owned businesses and support them. That effort was on display at the networking event.

Ranisha Grice spoke from behind a table of body oils and spa products for her Pittsfield-based business, Grice Beauty. "Black-owned and proud," a sign on Grice's table reads. BRIDGE, Berkshire Resources for Integration of Diverse Groups through Education, spoke to another group nearby.

Damari Taylor, 18, runs Frosted by Marii, a bakery and sweets business based at her home in Great Barrington. She stood behind a table filled with different cupcakes, including strawberry crunch, cookies and cream, and red velvet.

People peppered her with questions about her business.

"You're a true artist," a participant complimented her while eyeing the desserts.

"What's next for your business?" another person asked. "I want to see it put more smiles on people's faces," Taylor said.