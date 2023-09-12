The owner of two auto dealerships has purchased the land to build a new home in Lenox. Next step: Demolition

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

LENOX — Following a nearly $2 million land purchase, the McGee Automotive Family is poised to begin work on a new home for Berkshire BMW, Audi and VW dealerships on Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20).

The process will start with razing of a half-dozen structures on several parcels at the intersection of with New Lenox Road, including the former Different Drummers Kitchen store, which closed last month.

Demolition should begin within 60 days, said Farshad Pourmousa, vice president of operations for the company, based in Hanover. Construction is expected to begin next spring on the $14 million project, a yearlong buildout with a completion date likely in early 2025, he told The Eagle.

Company owner Rob McGee has described the new facility as "a boutique-type store," which will replace the current dealership on Merrill Road in Pittsfield. "We sell 50 to 60 cars a month and about half of them will be delivered to the buyers at their homes since the business has changed so much since the pandemic, especially for upscale models," he told The Eagle.

The remaining roadblocks were cleared for the dealerships on the 4-acre site when the Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals and the Conservation Commission approved the project earlier this year.

Once completed, McGee Automotive is expected to employ 30 to 40 full-timers in Lenox. Already under construction on the Lenox “half auto mile” is the new Berkshire Mazda dealership, down the road just north of Holmes Road. It’s relocating from East Street in Pittsfield.

McGee won unanimous zoning board approval in April after MassDOT ordered a reduction of Pittsfield Road entrances and exits from two, as originally planned, to one curb cut for a single widened access driveway accessing the two adjacent dealership buildings.

The existing left-turn lane for southbound Pittsfield Road traffic onto New Lenox Road will be maintained. Motorists can enter the access drive from the Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20) left-turn lane. They can depart, making either right or left turns onto the state highway.

According to documents at the Berkshire Middle Registry of Deeds in Pittsfield, McGee Automotive paid $1,910,000 to the property owners. McGee’s local company, 600 Merrill Road LLC, represented by attorney Jeffrey Lynch of Lenox, also paid $110,000 in back taxes owned to the town of Lenox on the Flynn family properties, per documents at Town Hall.

The Different Drummers Kitchen site at 374 Pittsfield Road fetched the highest price, $850,000. Following a closing sale last month, remaining inventory was relocated to the company’s existing store at Crossgates Mall in Guilderland, N.Y., just west of Albany.

Two Flynn family properties at 384 and 388 Pittsfield Road were sold for a combined $685,000, while a residence at 11 New Lenox Road owned by Storan Inc., operator of the nearby Luau Hale restaurant, went for $375,000.

The transactions were brokered by Realtor Peter R. West, a partner at Bishop West Real Estate based on Park Street in Adams. He pointed out that even though the properties were zoned commercial — the Flynns had operated a tree service company years ago — it took two years from start to finish to complete all the transactions because of zoning and environmental issues, as well as the necessary traffic study approval by the state Department of Transportation for the dealership.

He noted that the BMW management originally turned down the location because it was within two miles of a mobile home community, contrary to the company’s site selection requirements. But after Audi management approved it, BMW shifted gears.

”All of a sudden they became interested in it,” West recalled, “and that’s when it evolved into a ‘big three’ dealership,” including VW, which is partially owned by Porsche.

Another factor in the delay: Because McGee Automotive is a franchise-holder, it had to gain approval for the design from specific architects approved by the manufacturers, West pointed out.

Bishop West Real Estate was assigned to the project in January 2021; two previous Pittsfield sites considered but then rejected were on Dan Fox Drive (zoning issues) and a 40-acre parcel near BJ’s Wholesale Club on Hubbard Avenue (environmental hurdles).

“The third time was the charm and we were able to put it all together,” said West. “The big question is, what took so long, but there was a lot to this.”