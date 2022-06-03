<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
top story

Berkshire Community College graduation gives the class of 2020, 2021 and 2022 a moment to shine on Tanglewood's stage

BCCGRAD-02.jpg

Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony Friday at Tanglewood in Lenox. 

Graduation Location: Tanglewood, Lenox

Degrees Awarded: 186 associate degrees and 92 certificates awarded to 246 students in 41 programs of study

Valedictorian 2020: Denise Foss

Valedictorian 2022: Ethan Trautman

Memorable Moment: For the first time in the school’s history, students from multiple graduating classes; 2020, 2021 and 2022, walked across the Tanglewood stage to receive their diplomas. The valedictorians from both the 2020 and 2022 classes spoke to their families, friends and fellow graduates during the ceremony.

BCCGRAD-04.jpg

Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college's 62nd commencement ceremony Friday at Tanglewood in Lenox.

Photos: Berkshire Community College graduation for the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 at Tanglewood

