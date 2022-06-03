Berkshire Community College graduation gives the class of 2020, 2021 and 2022 a moment to shine on Tanglewood's stage

Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony Friday at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Stephanie Zollshan
Graduation Location: Tanglewood, Lenox
Degrees Awarded: 186 associate degrees and 92 certificates awarded to 246 students in 41 programs of study
Valedictorian 2020: Denise Foss
Valedictorian 2022: Ethan Trautman
Memorable Moment: For the first time in the school’s history, students from multiple graduating classes; 2020, 2021 and 2022, walked across the Tanglewood stage to receive their diplomas. The valedictorians from both the 2020 and 2022 classes spoke to their families, friends and fellow graduates during the ceremony.
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony Friday at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Stephanie Zollshan
Close
BCCGRAD-01.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-02.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony Friday at Tanglewood in Lenox.
BCCGRAD-03.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-04.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony Friday at Tanglewood in Lenox.
BCCGRAD-05.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-06.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-07.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-08.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-09.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-10.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
college president smiling at podium
Berkshire Community College President Ellen Kennedy congratulates the graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes as they participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox, the first to be held in-person since 2019. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-12.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-13.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-14.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-15.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
valedictorian speaks at graduation
Denise Foss, the 2020 Valedictorian, speaks to her fellow graduates from the Berkshire Community College 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes during in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. The ceremony is the first to be held in-person since 2019. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-17.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
male valedictorian speaks at graduation
Ethan Trautman, the 2022 Valedictorian and youngest Valedictorian in the school’s history, speaks to his fellow graduates from the Berkshire Community College 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes during in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. The ceremony is the first to be held in-person since 2019. Friday, June 3, 2022.
college graduation award presentation
Berkshire Community College President Ellen Kennedy presents Thomas Carey with the title of Professor Emeritus of Respiratory Care during the 2020, 2021, and 2022 commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-20.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-21.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-22.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-23.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-24.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-25.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-26.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-27.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-28.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-29.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-30.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-31.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-32.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-33.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-34.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-35.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-36.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-37.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-38.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-39.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-40.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.
BCCGRAD-41.jpg
Berkshire Community College graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes participate in the college’s 62nd commencement ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox. Friday, June 3, 2022.