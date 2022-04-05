Organizers want Berkshire County to put the Fair Share Amendment on the map. Here's what you need to know about the tax proposal

PITTSFIELD — “All good things in the Commonwealth start with 413.”
That’s the claim from state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, who joined a gathering of Berkshire-based advocates and organizers at Berkshire Community College on Monday to officially launch the effort to rally local support for the Fair Share Amendment.
Organizers said they hoped the county would distinguish itself with residents’ support of the amendment, which would increase the taxes collected from state’s wealthiest households after the $1 million mark in the name of income equality, education equity and infrastructure investment.
“We’ve been working hard in the past few months — speaking to city councils, school committees, democratic town committees, select boards and to voters — to explain the Fair Share Amendment and to invite municipal bodies all over the county to endorse it,” Jeanne Kempthorne, chair of the Berkshire County Fair Share Amendment Committee, said.
“We’ve had great success in many Berkshire communities and we will continue this effort,” Kempthorne said. “We also work now to put our ground game in place.”
Here’s what you need to know about the nuts and bolts of the Fair Share Amendment, as the proposal heads towards the ballot box:
What is the Fair Share Amendment?
The Fair Share Amendment is an amendment to the state constitution that would increase the tax on any taxable income over $1 million from the current flat rate of 5 percent to 9 percent.
The amendment applies only to “annual taxable income.” Organizers said that one of their early priorities is making sure voters know that the tax doesn’t apply to them based on something like the value of their home, size of their 401K account or success of their business.
Anticipating fierce opposition campaign, a local movement for 'millionaire's tax' ballot question emerges
This year, the $1 million amount is a hard cap. But as state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, and Pignatelli reassured the crowd at the campaign launch, if you make $999,999 in a year, this wouldn’t impact you. Nine cents out of every dollar after $1 million in income would go to state taxes.
In the years after the 2023 tax year, the $1 million amount will be adjusted to match inflation.
“It’s simply applying a very well-known and well-accepted tax principle,” state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, said. “If you have the ability to pay a little more, you should pay a little more.”
Where does all that money go?In short, like all other tax dollars it goes to the state and then on to Beacon Hill to decide how to spend.
The amendment is pretty specific about what the money recovered from the additional taxes would be used for: public education and infrastructure.
Farley-Bouvier said that how that money is distributed throughout the state and across those two fields comes down to the work of the legislative delegation.
“Is there something in the question that ensures regional equity?” Farley-Bouvier said. “The answer to that is no. We have to continue to do our work [as a delegation] to make sure that happens.”
How much would it raise?
What the tax would bring into state coffers is a dollar amount that keeps shifting.
When the state was considering this tax years ago, a Massachusetts Department of Revenue analysis estimated in 2015 that the amendment would bring in between $1.6 billion and about $2 billion each year.
A more recent report from the Tufts University Center for State Policy Analysis used data from the Internal Revenue Service and state to estimate how much would be raised by the tax if it went into effect next year. The number they came up with was $1.3 billion.
What would this mean for the Berkshires?Proponents of the amendment — like the Massachusetts Teachers Association — would say that every additional dollar spent on infrastructure and education is worth it.
Those two purposes are why the amendment is seeing an strong early showing of support from the Berkshire County legislative delegation as well as local school committees, teachers unions and staff and students at Berkshire Community College and the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Local organizers say the money could increase the budgets of local school districts and colleges, who could in turn use the money to increase staff pay, hire additional support staff, lower tuition rates and expand what are currently considered out-of-school programs.
And when it comes to infrastructure, members of the Berkshire legislative delegation are already prepared to try and push the new funds towards a “West-East” rail extension, as Pignatelli calls it.
What comes next?
For proponents and opponents of the amendment the next several months are key ahead of voting day on Nov. 8, when voters across the state will have the opportunity to vote for or against it.
On April 23, the Berkshire County Fair Share Committee will kick its campaign up a notch. The 23rd marks the launch of the committee’s canvas campaign, when organizers will go door to door to talk with residents about the amendment.