Mosquitoes are already buzzing in Berkshire County. Here's how bad it might get this summer

PITTSFIELD — Wading through water and calf-deep muck in a wetland at Brattlebrook Park, Chris Horton is waging his yearly fight.

Back in the woods and away from the sounds of cars and buzzing afternoon life, it’s Horton, the superintendent of the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project, versus the mosquito.

Horton and a handful of staff — mostly seasonal workers — are responsible for mapping mosquito habitats in nine Berkshire communities, watching for mosquito-borne viruses and if the situation gets bad enough — spraying insecticide to keep the threat of disease at bay.

Some years the job is easier than others. Last year, Horton said the county was lucky to have a pretty dry summer which cut down on the amount of water mosquitoes could use to release batch on batch of eggs.

The superintendent said he didn’t have to make a recommendation to do any spraying to reduce the number of adult mosquitos. Nature took on that work for him.

This year, Horton’s not sure he’ll be so lucky.

Among beds of moss, sprouting fiddleheads and fallen logs Horton dips a cup at the end of a long ladle into some of the amber water that stretches more than half a mile to Elm Street. Pulling the cup up, he shows off wiggling mosquito larva little smaller than the white of a fingernail.

These young mosquitos are at stage two or three of their four stage metamorphosis. In a couple weeks they’ll be ready to fly and bite.

The mosquitos aren’t normally this far along. Deep winters and frost keep the eggs laid the summer before from waking up. Typically damp Berkshire springs aren’t really a problem until temperatures are high enough to sustain larva’s growth.

This year Horton said the weather hasn’t been in his favor.

An unusually warm patch in April coupled with consistent rain in the region has created perfect conditions for a mosquito hatch. Trees which are slow to leaf, aren’t sucking up the excess water fast enough. Larva that would normally be dormant until mid-May are already awake and growing.

On Thursday, while treating a grassing patch in a floodplain off of the Housatonic River in Pittsfield, Horton encountered his first group of adult mosquitoes of the season.

“It’s very early,” Horton said. “It’s not everywhere — in most places they’re still in larval development — but in that one place they were already out. It’s unbelievable.”

It’s a busy time for Horton.

By night, he’s visiting the communities in the control project. On Wednesday, he presented his annual report to the Pittsfield Board of Health, which approved the 2023 treatment plan.

The highlights: last year the number of mosquitos capable of transmitting diseases like West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis to humans started high but quickly dropped off by midsummer. There was no spraying in Pittsfield and the control project only had one detection of a mosquito carrying West Nile virus at the end of the season. No mosquito-borne disease cases were reported.

He let the board know that this year, the control project is trying out some new mosquito control materials.

The first is a clay pellet built kind of like an everlasting gobstopper that sits in water and distributes mosquito-specific insecticide to any nearby larva as water ebbs and flows through the county’s wetlands in the summer.

The second is Merus 3.0, a new “natural, botanical insecticide” that could be used to spray and kill off adult mosquitos even in certified organic agriculture settings. Both products are much pricier than the typical granules and sprays used, but Horton said the control project will buy a small batch of the pellets and organic pesticide to see how well they work this year.

When Horton’s not making presentations, he and the project’s other staff are spending their days in the county’s wettest conditions. On Friday he was trying to spread 10 pounds of VectoBac G — mashed up corn cob with soil bacteria that kills young mosquitoes — per acre of wetland in Brattlebrook Park.

He’ll continue to do this, week after week, spreading cups-full of corncob at a time out over the water collected in deep red maple trees, vernal pools and floodplains, until he’s covered somewhere between 150 and 400 acres.

“We’ll keep it going and see what comes of it,” Horton said. “We start looking for diseases in early June and I’m sure there’s going to be some mosquitos to test.”