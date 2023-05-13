Berkshire Freedom Academy is stepping outdoors for the summer, where founder Tristan Manzolini hopes children have time to get bored

PITTSFIELD — On the floor of a living room and surrounded by a bevy of other children of different ages, 11-year-old Ryann Payne sits over a sketch book carefully working on a drawing of an eagle’s talon.
“I like it here because I can just come here and then I have my own space that I can draw,” Ryann says. “And then they have lots of books and I like to read, so I like drawing here and reading a lot.”
In fact, a little while later, Ryann chooses a book and begins reading.
The children surrounding Ryann are engaged in other activities, many of them are boys, who in pairs or threes are engaged with video games. Her younger brother, Micah, 4, chooses a large-format jigsaw puzzle that their mother, Megan Payne, helps him with.
This is the Berkshire Freedom Academy. Designed as a sort of clubhouse for home-schooled children, the space is open to all children who need a place to hang out, regardless of their family’s ability to pay or their family’s religion or philosophy. Come Monday, the venue for Berkshire Freedom Academy will change from mostly indoors, to 100 percent outdoors across the road — with 29 acres to explore.
The Paynes are on the road a lot, living in a recreational vehicle because Megan’s husband works as a travel nurse. They’ve been to the Berkshires several times.
“When we travel, we look for places that our kids can connect with other home-schooled kids,” Megan Payne said, adding that at home, there is some structure to the children’s school day. “This has been a good connection for them. Coming here gives them time with other kids.”
Lunch is provided at the academy. This day, it is cooked by Nicole DeBaggis, the treasurer and one of four founders of Berkshire Freedom Academy.
“I do like to cook,” says DeBaggis, “so whenever I feel like cooking, I cook. And sometimes the kids will join in. Sometimes they don’t. They usually eat it though.”
DeBaggis brings her children to Berkshire Freedom Academy daily.
“My kids absolutely love the freedom and the ability to just explore what they’re interested in,” she says.
And that’s the point.
Berkshire Freedom Academy was founded in the unschooling movement, which focuses on self-directed learning among children — without reliance on adults for direction.
“Our mission is to give all children a different type of educational experience; one they are fully in charge of. We create a space of safety and community, they create magic,” according to the Berkshire Freedom Academy’s website.
Self-directed learning among children is a concept first explored by Alexander Sutherland Neill, who wrote about it in “Summerhill,” his account of the school he founded by the same name.
The concept was more recently popularized by educator John Holt. Its guiding principal is that children are essentially ripe for learning and that they don’t need the structure of classrooms or adults; they will pick up what they need to know as their interests and experiences guide them.
Some of the children at Berkshire Freedom Academy have taught themselves to read.
Quincy Woodbury, 6, says he enjoys playing video games with other children. At home, he’s only got a baby sister to play with.
As to what he’s learned?
“To keep your hands to yourself,” he says.
Avery Woodbury, Quincy’s father, brings along his laptop to help out as a volunteer. He said the commute — from Clarksburg — is the most difficult part of the excursion, and that he enjoys his time.
Sophia DiOrio, 16, is taking a mental health day from school, bringing her to Berkshire Freedom Academy for the first time on this Thursday.
“I really like it,” she says. “I don’t feel constricted here. I feel like I can just do, learn what I want.”
Tristan Manzolini, along with DeBaggis, a founder of the academy. With an annual budget of approximately $40,000, Manzolini has volunteered her time and her own money to keep it running.
While Berkshire Freedom Academy was announced in 2021, there were some false starts as a result of the pandemic and it opened in October 2022. It has endeavored to create an environment that is welcoming and safe to children of all identities and those who may learn differently or could be described as neurodivergent.
With about 25 children dropping in at the academy on a regular basis, Manzolini is hopeful that it will thrive in its summer setting and that more children, some of whom may attend school the rest of the year, will join.
There are plans for a pollinator garden and a community garden. The children will be sharing their space with chickens and can attend to them if they like. There may be some foster dogs running about as well.
Manzolini hopes that without a specific agenda imposed on them, children will have time to get bored.
“Kids are so scheduled with extracurriculars, they don’t have time to be creative with that boredom,” Manzolini says. “You channel that creativity then. Create a game. Do some art. Boredom is like — a lot of beautiful things happen there.”