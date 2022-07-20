The pandemic changed the pet landscape. The Berkshire Humane Society is growing to meet new needs

PITTSFIELD — When a cat, dog — or the occasional dove — is down on their luck in Berkshire County, odds are they’ll find a warm bed and helping hands at the Berkshire Humane Society at 214 Barker Road. Over the last 30 years, that’s where some 56,000 animals have rested on their way to their forever homes.
Now, the organization is asking the community for help in return. The humane society kicked off its “Forever Families” campaign Wednesday with a goal of raising between $3 million and $4 million to create an endowment and to begin a series of renovations.
To date, the nonprofit has raised nearly $2.2 million in private donations — putting it more than halfway to its goal.
Berkshire Humane Society Executive Director John Perreault said the organization is hoping to put $1.5 million raised into an endowment fund, an amount that equals about a year’s worth of operating costs. Another $1 million in donations would cover capital improvement projects in the building.
“Our goal is to create 'forever families' with the animals we offer for adoption and to maintain forever families for all pets in the greater Berkshire area,” Perreault said in a statement. “We need your help to safeguard the future so we can continue to provide for our family, not only now, but for generations to come.”
Most of the proposed work would take place within the existing building.
But designs also call to build out an existing patio space to create more storage for the shelter’s Food Bank, the creation of a new area to house cats in the shelter’s SafePet temporary foster program and the creation of a wellness suite for pet recovery and an operating area for visiting veterinarians.
The feral cat program jointly run by the shelter and Berkshire Animal DREAMS would move from its current home in a shed on the property to a new wing created from the building’s loading dock.
The move would be a major upgrade for the program that works to trap, neuter and treat feral cats and transition them into indoor lives. The program’s shed, which lacks running water, has space for about eight cats at a time. The new space would offer room to house 24 feral cats at a time.
The campaign, the society’s biggest fundraising effort since it opened on Barker Road in 2002, is intended to enable the nonprofit to provide care through all stages of a pet’s life —as well as its owner’s.
Meeting this goal requires a shifting understanding of what it means to be an animal shelter.
“How we were helping animals in the Berkshires in 2002 is much different than what we’re doing to help animals in 2022,” Perrault said in an interview this week.
Perreault has spent nearly four decades working in animal care. He said his industry is at a pivotal moment.
The pandemic exacerbated burnout among veterinary professionals, spurring a major exodus from the field. The vet shortage hit as millions of people across the country were turning to pet adoption to help them cope.
The veterinarian shortage and wave of new pet owners collided to create long waiting lists. Those lists were lengthened by coronavirus safety protocols that limited the types of surgeries and procedures being performed.
Veterinary clinics are still working to recover, creating a backlog for even basic veterinary care, like spaying and neutering. The delay in spays means Perreault and his staff are seeing more kittens.
The nature of the economy means humane society employees are also seeing more owners struggling to meet veterinary costs.
“People’s needs are immense,” Perreault said. “As food goes up, gas goes up and everything goes up, people want to do the right thing. But some people are finding that a little bit tougher.”
At a recent rabies clinic hosted by the society, nearly 300 cats and dogs received their vaccines over the course of three hours. Perreault said a couple years ago, he never would have imagined Berkshire County would have such a need for low- or no-cost vet care.
He said he and his staff come to work because they are committed to meeting these needs, helping animals and the people who love them. As the shelter’s executive director, Perreault said he must focus on what it takes to raise the dollars and cents to make the shelter run.
He said that’s why, out of all of the changes set to come from the “Forever Family” fundraising, he’s most excited about the endowment.
“For me and my employees — all the sweat equity and all the time spent here — we’re certainly not doing it for the money,” Perrault said. “To know that things that we started or help to grow will continue beyond when we’re here, probably to me is the most important.”