Berkshire Mall connector road will close this week for milling and paving

The Connector Road between Route 7 and Route 8, known as the Mall Road, will close for paving this week and next week.

LANESBOROUGH — The Connector Road between Route 7 and Route 8, known as the Mall Road, will be closed for milling and paving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday as well as Sept. 11, 12 and 13.

The dates may change due to weather.

The Baker Hill Road District has announced the closure.

Linda Pruyne, who serves as treasurer of the Baker Hill Road District, said the job will cost about $574,000 and will be the first repaving since 2009.

"It's a good time to do it," she said. 

Updates can be found at bakerhillroaddistrict.com.

