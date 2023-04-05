JMJ Holdings reaches deal with Lanesborough to cultivate cannabis at Berkshire Mall

LANESBOROUGH — More seeds are sown for part of the former Berkshire Mall's transformation to an indoor marijuana farm, now that the selectmen and JMJ Holdings have signed a host-community agreement.

The state Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday inspected the site, although the results are not yet available. Passing that inspection would be yet another step in the transformation process.

The quality of some of the services at the mall, including the drinking-water supply and the groundwater-discharge system, previously have been reported as less than satisfactory, calling into question the effort by JMJ Holdings Corp. of Boston to start its cultivation business there.

But there are signs of progress. At a March 27 meeting, Lanesborough Fire Chief Charles Durfee told the select board that work on the mall's inoperable fire-suppression system was “moving forward."

Under the host-community agreement, before JMJ can occupy the building, Durfee must deem the fire-suppression system in good working order, and the company must obtain a valid groundwater and discharge permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The host-community agreement, another preliminary step toward the start of cultivation, was signed at that March meeting by all three Lanesborough selectmen. Steven Jones, president of JMJ Holdings, signed it last week.

JMJ Holdings will seek from the state Cannabis Control Commission a marijuana-cultivator license, a manufacturer license and a transporter license, all for wholesale operations, according to the eight-year agreement. At the option of the town, if the company does not obtain the licenses within 18 months, the agreement expires.

As of March 15, the last date for which records are available through the Cannabis Control Commission, JMJ Holdings had not yet filed paperwork under that name.

The Tuesday inspection, initially scheduled for March 15, was postponed after the mid-March nor'easter.

The Eagle was denied permission to attend the inspection, both by the state Department of Environmental Protection in an email, and by a representative of the mall by phone.

“Inspections are not open to the public,” wrote Catherine Skiba, deputy regional director of the Bureau of Administrative Service for the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s western regional office. "Once a final report is issued," the email continued, "it is a public record but may be redacted to protect sensitive information regarding the facility."

If the indoor farm receives local permits and a certificate of occupancy, it may operate at the mall from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The plan for the 51,844 square feet in the former JCPenny space includes:

1,000 square feet for offices.

30,000 square feet for cultivation.

20,000 square feet for storage.

Up to 16,000 square feet of parking, or 50 spaces of up to 320 square feet each.

According to other provisions of the 19-page host-community document, JMJ Holdings agreed to:

In addition, the agreement does not allow the company to install solar panels or other solar installations without permission from the town.

Should operations cease for more than 60 days with no substantial action to reopen, the agreement requires that the company remove all materials, plants, equipment and paraphernalia from the site. If the company fails to do so, it will owe the town $50,000 as liquidated damages. Before opening, the company is required to obtain a surety bond in that amount.

The agreement also calls for odor-control technology and stipulates that if there are three or more odor-related complaints within 30 days, the company will meet with the town.

In addition, the company must set up controls for waste and must reuse water for cultivation.

JMJ Holdings will reimburse the town for legal fees associated with drawing up the agreement.