<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Berkshire Mall's water system has a lot of problems. The new owner vows to fix them, but town officials have concerns

People stand in front of a water tank

The state Department of Environmental Protection conducted an inspection of the water supply tank outside the vacant Berkshire Mall on April 4. Multiple violations in the mall's water system were noted.

 GILLIAN JONES

THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

LANESBOROUGH — The report card is in for the Berkshire Mall’s water supply system and it’s not pretty.

A state inspection last month revealed eight violations at the long-shuttered mall and outlined a number of steps that the current owner must take in order make the system safe.

Some of the issues stem from a leak in 2020 to the 250,000-gallon water tank that serves the mall, which led to a “substantial loss of water over a period of weeks,” the April 14 report from the state Department of Environmental Protection states.

Others result from a lack of oversight and regular...

Modal

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

Tags

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all