The Berkshire Mall's water system has a lot of problems. The new owner vows to fix them, but town officials have concerns

LANESBOROUGH — The report card is in for the Berkshire Mall’s water supply system and it’s not pretty.
A state inspection last month revealed eight violations at the long-shuttered mall and outlined a number of steps that the current owner must take in order make the system safe.
Some of the issues stem from a leak in 2020 to the 250,000-gallon water tank that serves the mall, which led to a “substantial loss of water over a period of weeks,” the April 14 report from the state Department of Environmental Protection states.
Others result from a lack of oversight and regular...