The Berkshire Mazda site under construction in Lenox has just expanded its footprint to display and store more vehicles

LENOX — Construction has shifted into high gear for Berkshire Mazda’s new dealership off Pittsfield Road on the Lenox commercial strip.

And thanks to an amended site plan modification, the dealership will have more room to display and to store newly delivered vehicles,

The town's Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday approved the expanded footprint following a presentation by Jim Scalise, president of SK Design Group in Pittsfield.

Additional easements and property purchases from two neighbors to the northeast and the southeast of the main site represented a “win-win for everyone,” Scalise said. The result is an additional 25 parking slots to display inventory of new Mazdas, bringing the total to 138, including spaces for customers, employees and the service department.

The project, with an estimated cost of more than $5 million for land acquisition and construction, was approved for a special permit in January. Business owner Jim Salvie is aiming to reopen next spring or summer, at the earliest.

The 14,500-square-foot dealership on 1.4 acres includes a showroom, outdoor sales and a service area is north of the Holmes Road intersection. The business would be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Salvie, who opened Berkshire Mazda in 2007, said he has outgrown his dealership on Pittsfield’s East Street auto mile because of the strong demand for Mazdas. He noted that having multiple dealerships clustered in the commercial zone "is beneficial to everybody" since the strip is heavily traveled by shoppers.

The Lenox auto half-mile includes George Haddad’s Toyota dealership, an approved McGee Automotive Family project to relocate its Pittsfield Merrill Road BMW, Audi and VW stores to Pittsfield Road just north of the New Lenox Road intersection, and Donovan Motorcar Service at 4 Holmes Road.

The new dealership at 474 Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20), diagonally across from the Lenox Commons shopping complex, is on the site of the former 16-room Knights Inn motel, which was demolished earlier this summer.

According to a traffic study previously submitted by Scalise, the dealership would generate less traffic than the previous Knights Inn — 412 trips a day on a section of the state highway that is used by 23,000 vehicles daily, on average.

The dealership’s corporation, 474 Pittsfield Road LLC, also purchased a 17,000-square-foot section of undeveloped land at the adjacent Howard Johnson Inn, which remains in business. The combined real estate cost to acquire the two locations from hotel entrepreneur Navin Shah was $1.1 million.

Construction is limited to 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, with occasional interior work Saturdays.